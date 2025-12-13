News

Press Rushed Out as Trump Addresses Epstein Photo Release

Published on: December 13, 2025 at 6:06 AM ET

One Epstein question, and the room went silent — then empty.

Press Rushed Out as Trump Addresses Epstein Photo Release (Image Source: @WhiteHouse via X.com)

White House staff rushed towards the Oval Office‘s press out this evening following the address of President Trump on releasing the photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. The President, while answering the press questions during a meeting that celebrated members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team, infamous for defeating the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice.

He talked about the legendary sports team and consequently took questions from the reporters, when one asked him to address the 95,000 photos that were disclosed today from the estate of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump, alongside several eminent personalities, was present in the picture.
 

 

The President apparently seemed unfazed by the question and replied casually, followed by the briefing that ended just moments later, and the White House officials, on the other hand, loudly as well as frantically ushered the press out of the Oval Office.”He has photos with everybody,” Trump said about the disgraced financier.” “Hundreds and hundreds of people have photos with him, that’s no big deal, I know nothing about it.”

Following these questions, Trump also answered another question concerning his role in the election of the new head of the Federal Reserve. The comments seemed to reflect to the staff that the President was done answering questions as Trump attempted to stand up and said, “Thank you all very much.”

There were several live streammed videos of the event, where staff members can be heard shouting above the press, saying, “let’s go,” and “head out.” Not to mention that, the President as well as other administration members repeatedly shut down questions about Epstein over the past few months. Also, Donald Trump has always denied any sort of wrongdoing, especially concerning the Epstein case, which has not been accused of any crimes by law enforcement, and neither has it been identified as the subject of any investigation.

 

Talking about the event, it featured stars from the gold medal-winning team, which consisted of captain Mike Eruzione, goaltender Jim Craig, and forward Buzz Schneider. Herb Brooks was also present, along with the couple’s son and daughter. The President reportedly signed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals as well, and recognized the 45th anniversary of the U.S. victory at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. The bill passed the House as well as the Senate in September. 

Several team members were from Minesota, which elevated the interest of Trump as the state, which is the most recent taret of his widespread immigration sweep across the country. He also doubled down on his critique of the state leaders, which includes Tim Walz, whom he called “one of the dumbest Governors in history.” “What’s happening in Minnesota with Somalia, where billions of dollars are being stolen like candy from a baby,” he said this evening. “We’re not going to let that go on, and it’s too great a state to have that happening.”

