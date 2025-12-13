Press Rushed Out as Trump Addresses Epstein Photo Release

White House staff rushed towards the Oval Office‘s press out this evening following the address of President Trump on releasing the photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. The President, while answering the press questions during a meeting that celebrated members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team, infamous for defeating the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice.
Jeffrey Epstein Photos:
Trump Dismisses Release as ‘No Big Deal’
…WHAT IS WRONG YOU DEMOCRATS?
DON’T YOU HAVE ANYTHING ELSE IN YOUR “BACK POCKET”?
IF IT HAD BEEN THAT TRUMP HAD USED THE “YOUNGSTER” OR SOME LADY`S FOR HIS BENEFIT IT WOULD HAVE ALREADY COME TO KNOWN TO… pic.twitter.com/nZWmAYflyz
— www.Jonny Clock1977.us (@JonnyClock1977) December 13, 2025
The President apparently seemed unfazed by the question and replied casually, followed by the briefing that ended just moments later, and the White House officials, on the other hand, loudly as well as frantically ushered the press out of the Oval Office.”He has photos with everybody,” Trump said about the disgraced financier.” “Hundreds and hundreds of people have photos with him, that’s no big deal, I know nothing about it.”
Following these questions, Trump also answered another question concerning his role in the election of the new head of the Federal Reserve. The comments seemed to reflect to the staff that the President was done answering questions as Trump attempted to stand up and said, “Thank you all very much.”
BREAKING: 🚨 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
Trump just IGNORED every question about Epstein after the bill signing and his panicked staff kicked the reporters out of the room.
Trump was on that island.
pic.twitter.com/5EqeXz2z0n
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 13, 2025
Talking about the event, it featured stars from the gold medal-winning team, which consisted of captain Mike Eruzione, goaltender Jim Craig, and forward Buzz Schneider. Herb Brooks was also present, along with the couple’s son and daughter. The President reportedly signed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals as well, and recognized the 45th anniversary of the U.S. victory at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. The bill passed the House as well as the Senate in September.