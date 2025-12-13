Press Rushed Out as Trump Addresses Epstein Photo Release

The President apparently seemed unfazed by the question and replied casually, followed by the briefing that ended just moments later, and the White House officials, on the other hand, loudly as well as frantically ushered the press out of the Oval Office.”He has photos with everybody,” Trump said about the disgraced financier.” “Hundreds and hundreds of people have photos with him, that’s no big deal, I know nothing about it.”

Following these questions, Trump also answered another question concerning his role in the election of the new head of the Federal Reserve. The comments seemed to reflect to the staff that the President was done answering questions as Trump attempted to stand up and said, “Thank you all very much.”