Usha Vance’s Awkward Appearance Amid JD–Erika Kirk Rumors Has Fans Speculating the Same Thing

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were a popular couple in the MAGA sphere, showcasing a strong example of long-standing love and partnership that stood against all odds. When JD was appointed in January alongside other Republican leaders, Usha Vance stood by him, admiring his perseverance and acknowledging his ambition.

Dressed in a beautiful long pink outfit, she looked at her husband with dreamy eyes filled with love and respect, a capture that went viral on social media. However, as they say, people only tend to remember one bad incident instead of several good ones.

JD Vance and Usha are incredible!

💖💖💖 Check her out! 👇

The look of pure love and adoration!

I feel like I’m watching a fairytale movie! 💯🤗 Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/OEOBXfNzxh — LynneP (@LynneBP_294) January 21, 2025

According to The List, the now-infamous hug between JD Vance and Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event ignited widespread speculation that JD and his wife might have hit a rough patch in their marriage. The rumor began after Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, attended the TPUSA Ole Miss event at the University of Mississippi in October.

The duo shared a warm hug that appeared quite intimate and intentional. The pictures immediately went viral, and users began to speculate bizarre theories about the pair, including them becoming running mates for the next elections. One person on X wrote, “JD Vance & Erika Kirk ticket 2028. Calling it now.”

Even though Erika has not shown any interest in running for a U.S. government position, as of September 18, 2025, Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, was named as the CEO of TPUSA, who vowed to make the organization “the biggest the nation has ever seen.” Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025.

Erika Kirk welcoming JD Vance to the stage in Mississippi tonight pic.twitter.com/kzwnduo85N — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 30, 2025

Similarly, at the Ole Miss event, as JD Vance took the stage, some attendees began chanting “48,” implying he could become the 48th President after Trump serves as the 47th. Vance didn’t address them directly. Instead, he shifted to telling the audience they should start having children young.

Furthermore, as pictures of the VP and Erika Kirk went viral, Usha joined JD onstage at a Naval Observatory Christmas celebration honoring actor Sylvester Stallone, where conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted a clip on X (formerly Twitter) of JD recounting an odd anecdote about Donald Trump wanting to buy him new shoes.

No amount of good storytelling could undo the fact that Usha appeared utterly uncomfortable standing next to her husband. Throughout JD’s story, Usha managed a polite, occasional smile, the kind you might give when listening to a child recount a long, confusing dream.

At times, it looked as though she suddenly remembered she was supposed to smile. Perhaps she was uncomfortable being the center of attention as Usha kept her hands in front of her and stood still in a sequin skirt.

🚨 Erika Kirk’s hug with JD Vance at TPUSA event sparks Online debate. pic.twitter.com/YhCcivSns8 — Indian Trends Hub (@IndianTrendsHub) November 1, 2025

JD Vance ended the anecdote with a flat joke: “We won’t ask the second lady for comment on that topic.” The humor level was questionable, and credit must be given to Usha for keeping up a pleasant expression instead of rolling her eyes.

Critics on X noticed too. One wrote, “It’s not even funny. His wife looks so uncomfortable next to him.” Another said, “What is he even rambling about? And why is Usha acting like a Stepford Wife?” a third wrote.

Another added, “He loves putting her on the spot in public. I hope she stands up to him eventually.” Consequently, even though Usha Vance was spotted wearing her wedding ring this time, she was seen without it during a previous public appearance, sparking further speculation.

This viral moment isn’t the first time that the couple’s relationship has been in jeopardy. The couple has also been written about previously, sometimes regarding Vance and his turbulent childhood, Usha’s immigrant parents, or simply their status within the MAGA orbit.