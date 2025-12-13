Usha Vance’s New Friendship With Melania Trump Has the Internet Screaming ‘Marriage Trouble!’

Rumor has it that everything’s not in a good space between the U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance. The couple has allegedly developed bad blood and is having trouble in their marriage. While there’s no truth to the gossip at the moment, you can’t help but notice that the VP’s recent comments against immigrants ‘stealing the American dream’ might be a subtle nod to that.

But the latest gossip suggests that Usha Vance has broken the ice and reached out to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The two who once were cold to each other are now believed to discuss mutual marriage troubles, like true best friends.

Well, the two always seemed to have a strictly professional relationship since the beginning. Although for Usha it was a first time experience becoming the Second Lady. On the other hand, Melania had it pretty steady becoming the First Lady for the second time. According to a Daily Mail report, Usha and Melania’s friendship is very recent. In fact Trump’s wife who initially kept a respectful distance between the two.

I’m sorry but, just like Melania married and stuck it out with Trump, Usha picked Vance to share her life with. She was an educated grown woman. If she’s unhappy, it’s because she attached herself to a grifting liar. — Callie B 🌊 🆘 💙 (@BrittonCallie) December 9, 2025

As their equation is now believed to have changed, the report suggests that Usha has been taking important advice from Melania on many aspects of her life. Considering the recent buzz, it is believed the two also discuss their troubled marriage.

A source close to the Vances said, “She’s extremely inquisitive about how it all works — it’s kind of how her mind works. She asks deep, probing questions about everyone the vice president meets.” Of course, this is Melania’s second time as first lady, and Usha’s first time as second lady. Thus, the fact that the Second Lady must have questions about maintaining a life inside the White House with so many cameras on them, according to netizens, more than meets the eye.

In fact, with strong murmurs that Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s years-long marriage has hit rock bottom, this is another gossip circulating all over the internet. As a result, the popular understanding of the frequent meetings between the U.S. First Lady and the Second Lady has led many to conclude that the two are meeting together to discuss tales of their respective unhappy marriages.

Ironic the 2 most racist men, Trump & Vance, are demanding immigrants get kicked out of USA when each one is married to an immigrant Orange felon is married to a woman who can’t even say Kreeeeee-su-mas properly Send Melania & Usha back — CalifornianGal (@ekimCalifornia) December 8, 2025

Based on the Daily Mail report, netizens have made countless assumptions about the possible discussions Usha Vance and Melania Trump must have had. Netizens suggested that the two must have discussed ways to deal with a loveless marriage.

One of the commentators wrote on X, “She’s running to Melania for advice on how to negotiate post-nuptial agreements best. I would if I were her.” Another typed in “I’m thinking these two women compare notes on how much their husbands are idiots.” A third commented, “I’m thinking these two women compare notes on how much their husbands are idiots.” Yet another netizen commented, “Is she asking for advice on how to cope and keep face in a loveless marriage where you’re worried that your husband is cheating on you?”

One may note that despite the drastic comments made by JD Vance now and then, he’s repeatedly assured of being in more love with his wife, Usha Vance, than ever. In fact, unlike Melania and President Trump, who are openly seen dismissing any chance of a PDA moment before the cameras. Considering all of it, the choice of discussing all things marriage is a more favorable assumption of the situation than anything else.