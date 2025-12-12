‘Those Are Epstein’s Victims’: Online Backlash Erupts Over New Epstein Photos Featuring Trump

House Democrats dropped a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein photos on Friday, releasing 19 images they say came from the disgraced financier’s estate and showing him socializing with some of the most famous names in modern American politics, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

The images were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee and is part of a much larger collection of more than 95,000 photos the committee says it received from Epstein’s estate. Democrats released only 19 of those images, and it remains unclear why those particular photos were selected for public release.

Trump appears in three images, and in at least one, the president is pictured alongside Epstein, while other images show women standing nearby, with their faces redacted. Lawmakers said their faces were redacted to protect potential victims and survivors. This led some netizens to assume that the president was photographed with some of Epstein’s victims.

“Annnnnnnnnd. Now you know why he’s spent the last week trying to start a war with Venezuela. Those are Epstein’s victims,” an X user wrote alongside the photo.

The release also included photos that do not feature public figures but instead depict items found at Epstein-linked properties. Some of those images show explicit adult objects, including sex toys. Lawmakers emphasized that the photos, as released, do not implicate any of the individuals pictured in Epstein’s crimes and were provided without dates, locations, or additional context.

One image in particular quickly caught attention online, a bowl of condoms bearing a caricature of Trump’s face, accompanied by a sign reading, “Trump condom $4.50.” Each condom features Trump’s face alongside the phrase, “I’m HUUUUGE!”

Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, described the release as part of a wider effort to force transparency around Epstein’s connections. “These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” Garcia said. “We will not rest until the American people get the truth.”

Republicans have criticized the Epstein files releases, arguing Democrats were selectively presenting material in a way that could mislead the public. Some GOP lawmakers said the images lacked sufficient context and warned against drawing conclusions based solely on photos, even as they acknowledged Epstein’s long history of socializing with influential figures across politics, business, and entertainment.

The release comes as pressure continues to build on the Justice Department to disclose more Epstein-related records. Under a recently signed law, the department faces a deadline to release certain Epstein files, though officials have said they must first review what can legally be made public under court orders and privacy protections.

Lawmakers have repeatedly called on the Justice Department to release all remaining Epstein files and explain what information has been withheld and why. The Epstein files has divided the MAGA base as Trump and his allies campaigned on releasing the files before doing a 180 and claiming there is nothing to see.

This led to serious backlash from his fanbase, leading to enough pressure for the president to sign off on releasing the files. However, many have expressed their doubts that the full release of the Epstein files will ever see the light of day.