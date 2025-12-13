Trump Repeatedly Calls Barron Melania’s “Boy” During White House Speech

Donald Trump is a father of five, but however, when it came to his youngest son, Barron, he described him as Melania Trump‘s “boy” while making some comments on lawmakers at the Congressional Ball. The President mentioned his son at the Thursday, Dec. 11, event as he stated by addressing the attendees that is doesn’t know the recent initiative of the FLOTUS following her teaser of starting work in her own remarks to the crowd.

Trump told the attendees that the initiative would be “great for children” and before that he said, “I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children and she’s got a wonderful boy and she’s very proud of him, her boy,” reflecting on his 19-year-old Barron.

Not to mention that Barron Trump is the only child that Donald Trump shares with Melania. Besides, Trump is also the father of Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Talking more about Barron, he previously lived in New York City during his first year of college at NYU, and has since moved to Washington, D.C., for his sophomore year, where he is going to the D.C. campus to attend his classes.

Trump recently also revealed that the youngest of the Trumps is living in the White House, during his interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, when she was on a tour of the mansion with the President. “He’s right upstairs,” Donald said of Barron, before asking Ingraham, “Wanna see him?” He said, “He’s doing a good job. He’s tall. He’s a tall one.” Ingraham then told the president, “A lot of people think [Barron] could be the next Trump president.” He replied, “I don’t know. I think—” as Ingraham interjected, “Or Eric, or a lot of people are wondering which child would be the best.”

Barron Trump is going into politics… He was selected by the Florida GOP as an at-large delegate for Florida at the Republican National Convention..

The President stated, “In a certain way, they all could,” and then abruptly switched the subject by showcasing his golden “Presidential Walk of Fame” in the West Colonnade. Besides, during his Thursday night speech at the ball, Donald Trump quite boldly stated that Barron should be the leader leader of Europe. He told the crowd, “The European nations are reporting that your president might as well be the leader of the European nations also. They listen to us, and they respect us like they’ve never respected us before.”

The President also expressed some rare goodwill toward the Democrats in attendance, stating, “And many of you in Congress worked very hard, both both sides this year to keep the promises that you were elected on to deliver big wins for the American people.” He continued saying, “And Democrats worked very hard, too,” before noting, “I mean, I think you could get rid of a couple of your little policies like men and women sports, open borders, transgender for everybody. But other than that, other than that, I like what you’re doing.”