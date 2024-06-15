When Mary Trump, Niece of Donald Trump, Purchased a $7 Million Condo in New York City

In 2022, news broke that Mary Trump, niece of former president Donald Trump and one of the few Trump relatives to vote against his re-election, had spent $7 million for a Manhattan condominium. As per the New York Post, the Italian architect Renzo Piano, who won the Pritzker Prize, designed the structure at 565 Broome; it has three bedrooms and around 2,250 square feet of living space.

Project creators included Italian firm Bizzi & Partners Development, Russian firm Aronov Development, and American firm Halpern Real Estate Ventures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

The apartment had three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a powder room, and 2,244 square feet of living space, as per the outlet. All throughout the flat, one can find 6-inch wide-plank white oak flooring.

The kitchen had fluted white wood cabinetry and top Miele equipment; next to the great area was an open floor plan. In addition to a washer and dryer, the apartment also had a master bedroom with a spa-like bathroom.

Mary Trump:



"Biden’s old. Okay, well, Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election and, by the way is also old!" pic.twitter.com/JjMTIgqu8R — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 15, 2023

Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died of alcoholism in 1981 when he was 42 years old. Mary and her uncle and cousins had a strained relationship in the years after her father passed away. Regarding the division of assets in their grandfather's bequest, Mary and her brother Fred Trump III took Donald and his siblings Robert and Maryanne to court in 2000.

In 2000, Mary expressed her disapproval of her aunt and uncles' treatment of Fred Sr.'s will, saying that they 'should be ashamed of themselves' in an interview with the New York Daily News.

Mary Trump:



“Donald Trump, the insurrectionist, anti-American anti-Democratic fascist, who for some bizarre reason is leading the Republican nominating contest by 50 points, is not eligible to be on the ballot for the Republican primary in that state. This is amazing news!" pic.twitter.com/pOtgjKCDEc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 21, 2023

Mary has been vocal in her criticism of her uncle since 2020 when she published Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, a book that sold almost one million copies on its debut day. The book caused a stir when it implied that her uncle's dishonesty was par for the course for the Trump family, headed by her grandpa Fred.

As reported by the Independent, upon the book's publication, the ex-president tweeted that Mary Trump was 'a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me.'

1/ I am so tired of him.



I am tired of his face. I am tired of his style of speech. I am so tired of his lies. I am tired of his bluster, his narcissism. I am tired of his fraud and his crimes. I am tired of the relentless news coverage and the danger he poses to democracy.



I… — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 29, 2024

In September 2020, not long after the book was released, Mary Trump once again sued Robert, Donald, and Maryanne. The former president, along with his two siblings, were accused in the case of deceiving Mary out of millions of dollars via fraud and conspiracy, according to the BBC.

The lawsuit stated, "They lied. Rather than protect Mary's interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift [fraud], and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited."

The ex-president retaliated the same month by suing his niece Mary and the NYT. In 2018, an article claimed that Donald had 'participated in dubious tax schemes... including instances of outright fraud.' The Washington Post reported that this spurred Donald to initiate the case.