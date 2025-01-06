Melania Trump All Set to Make Her Screen Debut in Upcoming Amazon Documentary

In recent news, the upcoming First Lady Melania Trump is all set to be a part of digital screens. She is set to appear in a fresh documentary releasing on Amazon’s Prime Video this year. As per CNN, the show will provide a glimpse into Donald Trump’s special and private adviser’s life. Trump, who has always been a star and managed to grab the spotlight beyond his political contributions with witty punchlines, humorous jabs, and controversial statements, appears to have his popularity acknowledged by Amazon. The streamer’s decision to license the project indicates it recognizes his appeal among many Americans, who elected Trump to a second term in November.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump, who has been a mysterious figure with barely any details shared about her life, will be revealing more about herself in this brand-new documentary. This news was further confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson in a statement and said, “Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.”

Furthermore, reports suggest that First Lady Melania Trump will also serve as the executive producer of the project, which means the show will be purely made under her supervision. From looking after the edits of the documentary to her involvement, the finished piece shall be a masterpiece for people to watch. The documentary began filming in December 2024, a month after Donald Trump won the presidential election and is set to release somewhere in mid-2025, a few months after he takes over Joe Biden.

While the show remains unnamed at the time of writing this news, it is set to be directed by Brett Ratner and will mark the filmmaker’s first major project since 2017, after he found himself in some legal trouble. The documentary will have both a theatrical and streaming release, according to Amazon. Even though Fox News was the first outlet to report this news, several other news outlets have confirmed it.

This news also comes after Melania Trump released her first-ever book, “Melania,” which happens to be an up-close and personal book that includes personal stories about her life along with photographs that she never shared with the world before. The memoir has been at the top of the New York Times best-selling list since its release to the world, as reported by Fox News. As both Donald Trump and Melania are set to return to office for another term, which will begin on January 20, 2025, she will continue to work toward initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children.

Earlier, during her first tenure as First Lady, Melania hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her “Be Best” initiative and worked on making the child welfare system in the United States more robust. For instance, she worked closely with Congress on acquiring funds and issuing grants for youths and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school, or training. The bill was ultimately signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.