The Surprising 2 Words Donald Trump Told Melania After His 2016 Win Sums Up Their Love Life

Melania Trump's memoir launched on October 8 and cited many significant incidents from her time before and during as the First Lady. Her relationship with her husband, Donald Trump, has been particularly highlighted in the book. One such intriguing memory shared is that of the conversation she had with Donald shortly after his electoral victory in 2016. She revealed that his succinct two-word remark inspired her for the role she was to take up. "What an achievement," Melania said to him. "All those other people...and you won. You're the president of the United States of America." "And you're the First Lady," Trump allegedly responded. "Good luck," he added.

According to The List, she claimed that her husband's unusual statement baffled her at first. "I looked at him, momentarily unsure of his meaning," she wrote. "Good luck? I realized he wasn't worried, he was proudly confident I could handle the future." Despite the formal tone his message carried, Melania claimed her husband meant well by it. "It was his unique way of saying, 'Good luck — I know you'll excel. Let's get started.'"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alex Wong

Donald has praised his wife's memoir on X (formerly Twitter), taking pride in her accomplishments. He wrote, "Very proud of Melania! Her book is out nationally and for sale everywhere. It is really great! She was a fantastic First Lady and shares that experience, and much more. She’s also a really good writer, as she showed at the Republican National Convention with her letter, which turned out to be a sensational highlight. Perfect for Christmas. Get it now and enjoy!"

As per the New York Post, during his recent Long Island rally, he also made a humorous reference to Melania's memoir. When the Republican candidate announced the tell-all memoir, the Nassau Coliseum audience cheered and laughed. “Go out and get her book,” he said. “She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about me. Go out and buy it, it’s great. And if she says bad things about me I’ll call you all up and I’ll say don’t buy it, get rid of it,” he joked to the amusement of the crowd.

Meanwhile, according to Hola Magazine, Melania went on Fox & Friends recently and shared with host Ainsley Earhardt the many things she admired about her husband. "His being. His humor. His personality. His kindness...He's very special," she gushed. "His positivity. His energy. It's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship."

"I believe that it was the time that I tell my story and the truth," the former first lady said as she reflected on what prompted her to pen the book. She explained, "[There] is a lot of misinformation and falsehoods written about me, and I want to put the record straight and people can learn some things that they were never discussed, and I hope they enjoy the book."