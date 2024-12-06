Author Reveals Why Melania Trump Has Created a 'Mysterious' Image About Herself: "Her Brand is..."

Melania Trump continues to remain elusive from her husband President-elect Donald Trump's publicized political and social career. Her absence from his 2024 presidential campaign was notable, and recent reports suggest she plans to serve as a part-time FLOTUS starting in January 2025. A 2020 biography titled The Art of Her Deal by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mary Jordan detailed the former first lady's 'mysterious' life calling it her way of blending behind the lines.

"She does it on purpose. Her brand is to be mysterious," Jordan told CNN. "Just as Trump’s brand is to never stop talking. There’s no such thing as too much publicity. He made his name by putting Trump on everything — every building, every magazine. Well, her brand really is [to be] the most recognized, unknown, person perhaps in the world." As per People, Jordan affirmed that her observations in the book are based on 100s of interviews she conducted with the people who knew the former Slovenian model. The author claimed that during her investigative research, she discovered Melania renegotiated her prenup after Trump's 2016 election victory.

However, the White House denounced the claims made in the controversial book and labeled it as 'fiction'. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources," Stephanie Grisham, the then FLOTUS' chief of staff, stated. "This book belongs in the fiction genre." Additionally, Judd Deere, a White House spokesman dusted off Jordan's views saying, "These allegations couldn’t be further from the truth, and had the Washington Post or the publishers of this book fact-checked this with Ivanka’s office, they would know that. Hit pieces like these only serve to conjure non-existent palace-intrigue stories unworthy of the paper they’re printed on."

All those months Melania Trump stayed behind in New York before moving to the White House? She was busy renegotiating her prenup.



One of many revelations in @marycjordan’s new deeply-reported, must-read book, “The Art of Her Deal.”https://t.co/YnQLnxtnfp — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 12, 2020

In contrast to Melania's portrayal of being "trapped," author Jordan claimed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she actually controls everything from behind the scenes. She also allegedly confirmed the long-standing rumor that Donald and Melania sleep in different rooms. "They’ve been together 22 years. And, by all accounts, Donald Trump is not the easiest person to be with for 22 years," the journalist told CNN. "They spend a shocking amount of time physically apart. And yet, the first call he often makes after a speech or a rally is to her. It’s a mystery," Jordan added about the 'complicated' relationship shared by the couple.

Jordan recalled former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci stating that Melania prefers to stay in the background. "There’s only one star.' And Melania’s genius is that she knows that. She always stays in the background," the author concluded.