Bizarre Reason Why Donald and Melania Trump Never Sleep Together: "She Doesn't Keep..."

As Donald and Melania Trump prepare to return to the White House following his election win, details surrounding their living arrangements have resurfaced. The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, reportedly plan to continue sleeping in separate rooms— a practice they maintained throughout Donald's previous White House term.

One additional thing we learned is that Melania’s defense to this whole thing is that she lives in a separate bedroom from Trump at Mar-a-Lago and would never allow him to bring anything in there. pic.twitter.com/TXvWNA2D36 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2022

Journalist, Michael Wolff, opined, “She is a loner. He is a loner. They are perfectly happy to be separated.” In his 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Wolff said that the Trumps were the first presidential couple since the Kennedys in the 1960s to occupy separate bedrooms in the White House. He wrote that Donald would typically end his day early, retiring around 6:30 p.m. to his personal quarters, where he reportedly preferred eating fast food and watching television in solitude. “Trump, in fact, found the White House to be vexing and even a little scary,” Wolff wrote.

Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Reports suggest that the couple has been living in separate bedrooms since 2006 when a Playboy Bunny who claimed to have had an affair with Donald was reportedly shown Melania’s private quarters in their Trump Tower residence in New York City. Donald allegedly explained at the time that Melania “liked her space to read or be alone.”

Holy sh*t



Stormy Daniels just testified that Trump showed her a photo of Melania, and when Stormy said she's beautiful, Trump responded: "We don’t even sleep in the same room." pic.twitter.com/QOyCEzFe2K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 7, 2024

Melania rarely visited the West Wing or participated in her husband’s political affairs. Wolff observed that the couple often appeared “in the same building, but nowhere near each other.” Additionally, Kate Bennett, a CNN correspondent, and author of Free, Melania, provided further insights into the former First Lady's White House living. She described it as a private suite on the third floor, complete with a bedroom, glam room, and gym, while Donald slept in the master bedroom on the second level, as reported by Nicki Swift.

According to Bennett, this secluded area enabled Melania to maintain her own routine, distinctly separate from her husband’s. Some reports suggest that the couple never shares the same bed, even on special occasions. In a 2017 Us Weekly report, an anonymous source close to the Trumps claimed, “They never spend the night together — ever,” adding that “Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible.” The source also alleged that "Melania does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is."



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania keep separate bedrooms: https://t.co/U95SFCvdfS pic.twitter.com/tpLJXppCdY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 22, 2017

According to the Independent, stylist Phillip Bloch shared that “this life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s." He claimed Melania focused largely on their son Barron Trump, choosing to stay in New York for his schooling. However, the Trump administration publicly denied these claims, with officials calling them 'fictional accounts.' Another source claimed that the Trumps do in fact share a bedroom but prefer separate beds, describing it as 'very royal.'

