Turns Out, There’s a Swiftie on Trump’s Team – Karoline Leavitt’s Latest Instagram Post Gives It Away

It’s that time of the year when people are sharing a sneak peek of their Spotify Wrapped, a compilation of sorts of their favourite songs, artists, albums, and more. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also joined the social media trend and shared a glimpse of her Spotify Wrapped on her Instagram stories.

In a twisted turn of events, Taylor Swift, an old nemesis of Karoline Leavitt’s boss, Donald Trump, is also on the list. Morgan Wallen headlined the list. Forrest Frank occupied the second spot. Ranking third on the list was Brandon Lake, and in the fourth spot was Anne Wilson. In the fifth spot was…drumrolls… Taylor Swift.

Karoline’s boss and US President Trump has been super vocal about his disdain for Taylor Swift. Earlier this year, while giving a shout-out to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad, Trump took a swipe at Swift in a Truth Social post.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT,” Trump posted about Taylor Swift earlier this year.

After Trump’s “no longer hot” comment, Karoline Leavitt offered a clarification of sorts, stating that the President wasn’t actually talking about Taylor Swift’s looks. “Look, he is referring to Taylor Swift’s political stance and how that might have influenced the public’s support for her work and I will leave it at that,” clarified Karoline Leavitt.

Last year, Taylor Swift shared a clarification that an AI-generated video featured her endorsing Trump as a candidate. The hitmaker revealed that the video was fake and that she will be voting for Kamala Harris.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” Taylor Swift wrote ahead of the elections last year.

A furious Trump, as always, clapped back at Taylor’s post and simply wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

The war of words between Trump and Taylor Swift aside, the White House, earlier this year, shared a TikTok clip featuring Taylor Swift’s song The Fate of Ophelia, which received major flak online. The Internet never forgets, and as the video made its rounds, a section of the Internet was quick to flag and dig up Trump’s previous distasteful comments aimed at Swift.

Trump is known for his repeated jabs at Taylor Swift. After NFL player Travis Kelce‘s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Trump name-checked Kelce’s girlfriend and the pop icon in his Truth Social entry, writing, “The only one who had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”