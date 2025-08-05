Donald Trump Just Called Taylor Swift ‘No Longer Hot’ in Latest Truth Social Rant—And the Internet’s Convinced He is ‘Obsessed’

Donald Trump has a new celebrity obsession, and no, it’s not Taylor Swift. In fact, he’s coming hard for her again, while hyping up Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney like she’s the new face of the Republican dream.

So here’s what went down. Over the weekend, Trump apparently found out that Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican. That little discovery made his day. By Sunday, August 3, he was already praising her to reporters. But he didn’t stop there. The next morning, he jumped on Truth Social to declare his love for her American Eagle ad, which has been getting plenty of heat online.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” he wrote, clearly thrilled.

Trump posts an IMPORTANT update: – Sydney Sweeney is hot – Taylor Swift is ‘NO LONGER HOT’ – ‘Being woke is for losers’ ‘Thank you for your attention to this matter!’ https://t.co/Kx2A6o5vjX pic.twitter.com/8q3mZnPEoa — RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2025

The ad he’s talking about, called “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” is kind of a play on the word “genes.” But people weren’t loving it. Critics said it gave off weird, borderline eugenics vibes by spotlighting her blonde hair and blue eyes. Some even compared it to that super controversial Brooke Shields Calvin Klein ad from the ’80s. So yeah, not exactly a neutral ad, but Trump was all in.

Things took another dramatic turn, when his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. took to his Instagram and shared his father’s AI image in the denims. Internet burst out in laughter and confusion.

Then, out of nowhere (but also totally expected), he moved to his least favorite pop star.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he ranted in the same post. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

Now, for the record: there were some boos at the Super Bowl when Swift popped up on the screen, she was there cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But also… people boo at everything, including Trump. Most recently, he got booed at the FIFA Club World Cup. So maybe let’s not get too excited.

This “no longer hot” thing? It’s not new. Trump started slamming Swift right after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. He posted a simple but dramatic “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” and hasn’t really stopped since. In May 2025, he doubled down again with that same “no longer hot” jab, which no one really understood, especially since Swift is still out here pulling 9.4 million likes on Instagram posts and secretly filming music videos in L.A.

She’s been laying low since the end of her monster Eras Tour, totally deserved, by the way. but she’s still very much a presence. And let’s be real, even Trump’s granddaughter Arabella is still a Swiftie. She celebrated her 13th birthday at the Eras Tour with Ivanka last October. So maybe the Swift hate isn’t quite running in the family.

Meanwhile, the internet has been having a field day with Trump’s latest rant. One person on X said, “No longer ‘hot’ but you just wrote a whole paragraph about her, oh okay.” Another joked, “Trump’s obsession with Taylor Swift is just wild now. She’s breaking records, not a sweat — while he’s busy writing fanfic on Truth Social.”

Donald Trump is posting about Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift because he doesn’t want to talk about the fact that he’s in the Epstein files, doesn’t want to talk about rising prices, and doesn’t want to talk about the job market being the worst it’s been since the last time he… — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) August 4, 2025

And the shift in tone? It’s wild. Back in 2023, Trump told Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh that he thought Swift was “very talented” and “very beautiful, actually.” But that was before she publicly shut him down over AI-generated images that falsely showed her supporting him. Since then, he’s been on a mission to drag her down, even though she hasn’t said a word about him.

So, here we are: Trump is now all about Sydney Sweeney, who hasn’t said anything publicly about politics, and is possibly caught in the middle of a weird culture war she didn’t ask to be part of.

Wild how one post from Truth Social has the power to defy physics and reverse attractiveness. — CineAIx (@ItsCine_AIX) August 4, 2025

And Swift? She’s just out there minding her business, maybe cooking up new music, while Trump’s still yelling into the internet void.