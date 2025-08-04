‘Now I Love Her Ad’—Donald Trump Can’t Stop Gushing Over Sydney Sweeney After Finding Out She’s a Republican

The woke and liberal mob is continuing to attack Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria star, over her American Eagle jeans ad. However, President Donald Trump praised the actress on Sunday after he learned that she is a registered Republican. When a reporter informed Trump, 79, that the 27-year-old actress willfully shares his conservative opinions, he rejoiced and said, ‘Now he thinks her contentious new denim campaign is “fantastic.”‘

Before Trump boarded Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he stated to a group of reporters, “Oh, now I love her ad.” “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.” He continued saying, “If Sydney Sweeney registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” reports The New York Post.

The Post lately examined the records of public voters, which showed that the “White Lotus” star has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024.

Since the seductive advertisement was released, it has been receiving constant criticism from left-wing critics. They have even compared the ad to “Nazi propaganda” that encourages eugenics and racism. The blue-eyed, blonde-haired actress’s conservative stripes were made public on Saturday.

The ad campaign’s tagline is “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Before Sweeney says, “My jeans are blue,” she goes on to explain in one promotional ad that genes are handed down from parents to children. She also emphasised how genes “often determine traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.” In another commercial, Sweeney approaches a billboard that features her picture and is captioned, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes.” She then changes the words by crossing out “genes” and substituting “jeans.”

American Eagle defended its marketing strategy and the “Anyone But You” star after the ad caused a social media frenzy this week over Western beauty standards and race. Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung, who described the strange outcry as “cancel culture run amok” on Tuesday, is among the other White House officials who have publicly ridiculed the incensed liberal critics.

Additionally, Vice President JD Vance attacked Democrats for going crazy over a “pretty girl” who sold jeans to American children. “My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive that they’re a Nazi,” Vance said on Friday’s episode of the “Ruthless” podcast.

“That appears to be their actual strategy. So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad, and they can’t help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us.” Sweeney herself has yet to respond to the public reaction.