Ted Cruz Takes Sydney Sweeney Obsession Further with Bizarre ‘Fact Check’ on Her Beauty

Senator Ted Cruz, 54, is clearly obsessed with 27-year-old Sydney Sweeney, and we aren’t even brewing random gossip, as Cruz’s recent social media activities are a living proof of it. Cruz, who has been married to Heidi Nelson since 2001 and has two children with her, didn’t shy from showing bizarre affection towards her in a very opinionated ‘fact-check’.

Recently on X, Cruz responded to a tweet made by right-wing commentator Riley Gaines, who has opposed transgender women competing in women’s sports. The 25-year-old political activist shared a photo of Sweeney alongside former Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender. Provoking a debate among conservatives and liberals, Gaines wrote, “Only one of these is considered a beautiful woman by liberals and it’s not Sydney Sweeney.”

Cruz was quick to support Gaines as he replied, “Fact check: True.”

This isn’t the first time Ted Cruz has publicly shown his affection towards the ‘Euphoria’ star. He was among the first few public figures to comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney. The brand is under fire for its tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

People are offended by the brand’s wordplay as Sweeney says in an ad, “My body’s composition is determined by my (genes) jeans.” In another one, she appears before a billboard for the brand campaign, which reads, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes” and then the word “genes” is replaced with “jeans.”

This witty wordplay has led many to believe that the brand is somehow promoting eugenics, which was discredited as racially biased during the 20th century after the adoption of its doctrines by the Nazis to justify their ill treatment of Jews and disabled people. Many netizens have called the ad “Nazi propaganda”.

Someone said that the brand campaign “echoes pseudoscientific language of racial superiority. All throughout history, those traits have been weaponized to uphold a racial hierarchy.”

Commenting on the ongoing controversy, Ted Cruz tweeted, “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well….”

Cruz’s tweet was received with instant trolling and criticism. An X user quipped, “Why didn’t you stand up for Heidi (your wife) like this when Donald Trump called her ugly?” To this, someone replied, “Bc he’s a spineless coward.”

Even Rep Eric Swalwell criticized Cruz and went on to call him ‘thirsty’ for his weird obsession with Sweeney. Swalwell wrote, “Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears. I’m sure that will poll well at home!”

However, he also added that “attacking the Sydney Sweeney ad is dumb.”

This week was all about Ted Cruz obsessing over Sweeney and her ‘beautiful’ genes.

He wasn’t the only high-profile conservative to comment on the controversy. However, others refrained from showing their affection towards the Hollywood star. For instance, Donald Trump Jr., instead, made use of AI to put forth his opinion.

Trump Jr. posted a bizarre image of his father wearing a denim jacket and jeans and wrote, “That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” He was referring to Owen Wilson’s supermodel character Hansel McDonald in Zoolander.