Trump Goes Off in Unhinged Online Rant—Blasts ‘Extortionists’ Who ‘Almost Destroyed’ America

Donald Trump is at it again–Truth Social rants. This time, he has posted in all caps (his signature way to type rants) about the Democrats being extortionists. In his unhinged post, he says that democrats “almost destroyed the country over extortion.”

He took the credit for getting the country back together from the previous destruction, calling the US the “hottest country in the world,” followed by the MAGA sign-off.

This comes amidst the current situation of Trump’s nominees for administration positions and the Senate’s stance on them. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to block the nominees. One of the nominees for the US Attorney is Jeanine Pirro, who’s a former Fox News employee.

He has been approved to be the Attorney for Columbia. Republicans are trying to accept such nominees from the MAGA administration.

What prompted Trump to go on this rant was Chuck Schumer’s demand. The Senate Minority Leader demanded the billion-dollar releases that have been withheld. He stated that the Democrats would vote to approve if Trump released the funding.

Trump called him Senator Crying Chuck Schumer in another post. He called the demand egregious and embarrassing for the Republican Party. Moreover, he qualified it as political extortion.

Trump’s post on Schumer trying to extort him. pic.twitter.com/X5uasY4bmL — National Youth Leaders of America (@LeadersOfUSA) August 2, 2025

Trump even asked his supporters and followers to tell Schumer to “go to hell.” He then was boastful about the great job that Republicans are doing. While the Senate is hoping to avoid Trump’s ‘great recess’ appointments, republicans do have an option to push the nominees without the full approval.

For now, they won’t use it since that will allow Trump to skip the process in future. These appointments will serve till the end of 2026. Democrats and Republicans are trying to cut a deal over the recess appointments without using the direct appointment power.

Well, if anyone would know about extortion, it would be Donald “Do Us a Favor” Trump. pic.twitter.com/TZ9sJCqeP4 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 3, 2025



Roger Marshal has asked the Senate to adjudicate that Trump be allowed to make the appointments. GOP senators are in support of the appointments, saying this is what MAGA supporters voted for. Being a minority party, Democrats will vote for lower-level nominations.