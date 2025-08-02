Donald Trump’s Latest Attack on Kamala Harris Proves He’s Still Not Over 2020

This installment of drama began on July 30th, when Kamala Harris, the former Vice President, announced she wouldn’t be running for governor of California. Instead of just stepping back from politics, she immediately launched a media cycle to plug her new book, 107 Days, even scoring a prime spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Harris made a straightforward (if slightly understated) point about years of leadership failures “culminating in this moment of crisis,” per AP, which everyone took as a shot at Trump’s time in office.

No surprise, then, that Donald Trump wouldn’t let Harris have her moment without pushing back!

Hours before Harris was due on Colbert, Trump got on stage and, true to form, went way off track to take a shot at her. “Well, she can’t speak. She can’t talk. She can’t do an interview,” he announced, then just wrote her off entirely: “She wasn’t a skilled person.”

Twitter/X didn’t waste any time pointing out how bitter he sounded. This man is so needy. Not an ounce of grace,” one person quipped. Another user pointed fingers at Trump’s speaking slip-ups: “As though his eighth-grade rambling is any better.”

This wasn’t anything new for Donald Trump. He had been targeting Kamala Harris with his campaign insults for a long time, often using ableist and sexist language. During a rally in Pennsylvania at the end of 2024, he called Biden “mentally impaired” and referred to Harris as “lying Kamala,” implying that there was “something wrong” with her.

A few days later, he became more aggressive in Miami: “She’s slow, low IQ, something, I don’t know what the hell it is.”

Whether you see it as a projection or an obsession, Donald Trump’s timing seemed suspicious. Kamala was getting a lot of attention in the news, and it was clear Trump wasn’t happy about it. Harris deserves some credit for not resorting to childish name-calling.

When she spoke out against Trump in May, her criticism was sharp but delivered with genuine eloquence after finishing her role. She argued that his administration had let down American values and set her careful approach against his chaotic style.

RETWEET if you are proud to stand with Kamala and Stephen Colbert! pic.twitter.com/dfFPzHKiUd — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 1, 2025

However, given Trump’s history, it’s often hard to take his compliments at face value—they frequently seem to come with strings attached. A clear example was when Harris called to concede the 2024 election. As Chris Whipple’s Uncharted details, this was a moment of grace on her part. Yet, Trump suddenly started praising her, calling her a “tough cookie” and complimenting her husband Doug.

A staff member even found the sudden flattery “odd and inappropriate.”

In this situation, the flattery felt less like a kind gesture and more like he sought to boost his ego. When Kamala Harris gave Donald Trump the concession he wanted, he soaked it like a sun-drenched day by the pool.

Now, compare that to how Trump acted after losing the 2020 election. No phone call congratulating the winner, no dignified surrender. What happened instead? Denial, bedlam, and the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots. It took him until the day after the Republican uprising to even vaguely admit that Joe Biden had won, and even four years later, he told NBC he still wasn’t ready to concede!

This 19 second clip had to break Kamala, Joy Reid, The View and every other leftist lunatic… Joe Biden acknowledges Trump as president-elect, smiles, shakes his hand, and says, “Welcome back.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/NxpCGrJZ9K — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 13, 2024

His surprisingly upbeat attitude during Kamala Harris’s concession speech makes it seem more like an act. The same man who refused to accept defeat unless he’d technically won, somehow twisted Harris’s concession into this odd little ego boost for himself.

Thus, when Kamala Harris hit the media rounds this week, Donald Trump’s need to cut in felt VERY personal.