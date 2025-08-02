Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, yes, the man who’s grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons, is divorcing! Emhoff and Harris began dating in 2013 after they met on a blind date arranged by Harris’s friend, Chrisette Hudlin, and married the then-California attorney general a year later.

Before Doug met the former vice president, he married film producer Kerstin Emhoff from 1992 to 2010. The former couple co-parent their two children. While the two exes remain on good terms, Kamala and Krisitn are very good friends too.

However, as divorce rumors between Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris swirl, renewed attention on his controversial past is doing little to help. Back in August 2024, Emhoff admitted to infidelity during his first marriage after the Daily Mail reported claims he had an affair with his daughter’s teacher.

“Kerstin and I faced some difficult times because of my actions,” he said in a statement to CNN. “I took responsibility, and we worked through it as a family over time.”

As per Nicki Swift, it’s previously reported that Harris has been upset with her husband after her unexpected election loss, as she believes that he was of no help during her time in office. “Kamala feels there’s enough blame to go around, and Doug hasn’t been exempt,” a source told the Daily Mail in January 2025.

Communications expert Amy Prenner says public figures like Doug Emhoff often spiral with their past mistakes because even though they might have moved on from them, the media and the old clips that serve as a memory will never be forgotten on the Internet. “Even when someone owns up to past mistakes like infidelity, those admissions can resurface and cause fresh waves of speculation — especially in high-profile relationships,” she told Nicki Swift.

That could be the downside of being famous. The law may forgive, but fans will never forget! Meanwhile, Doug Emhoff faced a professional setback in April 2025 when President Donald Trump removed him from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council — a position many assumed he would have kept had Kamala Harris been elected.

Amy Penner was quick to point out that a resurfaced scandal doesn’t necessarily reflect the current state of a marriage. “The best way to silence speculation is by showing unity — not with staged moments, but through real, authentic support,” she said.

Despite the couple’s attempt to showcase a united front like in May, the couple enjoyed a Broadway night out at Othello and later vacationed together in Australia. Dugh also posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

People were happy to see their beautiful and candid vacation pictures. It certainly showcased the “happy couple” image, something the two wanted to establish in the public eye for such a long time. “It’s so good to see you both happy and enjoying some downtime!” one comment read.

Amy Prenner says actions like these speak louder than any public denial. “People can sense when a relationship is genuine.

Consistency, connection, and mutual support go a long way toward quieting the noise,” she said. She also added that it’s unnecessary to overdo the couple of PDA images, or it will lose its essence. It’s best to balance the online presence while focusing on being there for each other more in real life.

Meanwhile, after months of sabbatical post the infamous presidential election loss, Former Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping back into the public eye — and she’s doing it with a book in hand. Harris is promoting her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, a book with insights about her life and the presidential elections.

Kamala Harris announces memoir, “107 Days,” out September 23: “My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” pic.twitter.com/QplXNWITCp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

Kamala Harris launched her presidential bid after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race due to health concerns. She had immense pressure to make sure Democrats take the forward the legacy, but she lost to Republican nominee Donald Trump, cutting short what many hoped would be a historic presidency.

Published by Simon & Schuster and slated for release on September 23, 107 Days focuses less on Harris’s loss and more on her resilience and journey as a woman born to Indian immigrants who made a name in politics.