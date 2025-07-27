Miami Woman Helps 97-Year-Old Walking Alone in the Heat—What Happened Next Is Pure Magic

A 29-year-old Miami woman helped a 97-year-old who was walking in the heat. Estrella Quiroz was driving to get lunch and clear her head, that’s when she spotted the 97-year-old Lillian walking in the heat. She felt compelled to stop and give her a ride.

Something she had never done before this! She also offered to get her some food. Quiroz stopped the car and got down to talk to her. She offered her a ride, and the old lady asked her why she was helping her and where she was taking her.

She told her she reminded her of grandma. Later, Quiroz explains that if it were her grandma, she would want someone else to help her 1000% so she’s doing the same. Old people remind her of her grandparents. They struck up a friendship as soon as they started talking. She told Lillian she has a friend in her now.

At that time, the old lady was waiting for the bus to run errands, and it was really hot in June that day. Soon, she figured the lady was born in the same city as her dad. Another heartwarming coincidence is from the voice note her dad left her before he passed away. Estrella also found out she was an accountant who uses public transport and government assistance while managing things living alone.

Estrella notes that despite her age, Lillian was savvy and very aware of things as they were driving. Her sharpness was impressive. She recorded their first encounter, and it was her first time showing her face on camera.

Little did she know that her first viral video would be of helping Lillian. To help her navigate her life better, Estrella started a GoFundMe with a goal of $5,000. In no time, support started pouring in, and they surpassed $8,000 in just ten hours and later reached $22,000.

Wendy’s, the restaurant where they had food, also sent her a gift card. This act of kindness brought the two closer, even though Lillian was confused about the video going viral and what it meant. Estrella also posted a video of her giving Lillian an envelope full of money. She was grateful for the help.

Estrella was surprised to learn the woman is from Leon, where her dad is buried now. He left a note saying that he prays for a million angels to look after her. She called Lillian one of those million angels. Being an immigrant daughter, Estrella has made a life full of travel and even co-founded Last Farewell.

A company that helps deliver last messages and memorial pages. This started when her dad left her a voicemail, and they comforted her throughout the grief.

Estrella credits her generosity and kindness to her father. She grew up with few resources and made sure she could help people whenever it was possible. If not money, then with kindness and her energy.