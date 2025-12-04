Donald Trump has a well-known fondness for gold, and his Trump Tower is proof of it. Since his first term, Trump has also begun redecorating the White House with gold, and now that he has returned to office for a second term, his plan has entered full swing. However, not everyone is a fan of his redecoration plan, and Rick Reilly is one of them.

The author declared that he definitely does not like Trump’s “gold-spattered office” in the White House. However, he finds his apartment in Trump Tower even more “tacky.” His comments were a direct dig at the Republican leader’s Oval Office transformation. He has decorated every inch of the office with a lavish display of gold accents, which he claims are of “the highest quality 24-carat.”

However, his gold touch has reached the Trump Tower, and Reilly calls it “classless.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the author noted, “If you think Trump’s gold-splattered office is tacky, you should see his apartment in Trump Tower.”

If you think Trump’s gold-splattered office is tacky, you should see his apartment in Trump Tower. I’ve been there. It looks like Midas hurled.

It true. You can’t buy class. pic.twitter.com/nLflgCPlSS — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) November 29, 2025

He added, “I’ve been there. It looks like Midas hurled. [It’s] true. You can’t buy class. Many of his followers seemed to agree with Reilly. “The one thing money can’t buy. You can’t fake it either,” one user wrote. The other added, “His idea of the best decorations looks cheap and crash.” A third simply wrote, “His crappy taste in decor is the thing about him which bothers me least.”

Although many of his critics don’t like his interior designs, Donald Trump himself likes to flaunt them as much as he can. Over the years, Trump has always shown off his apartment, which overlooks Central Park. As revealed by the POTUS himself, the 24-carat gold visuals were directly inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Not just the gold-leaf ceilings, the lacquered walls and bronze railings, Trump Tower is a “work of art” as the POTUS would say himself. And as it appears, the Republican leader is trying to bring some of it to the White House.

Democrats are slamming the new Oval Office decor, saying “this isn’t what Americans voted for.” Be honest — did you vote for this? 🇺🇸 A. Yes

B. No pic.twitter.com/JwsORq4PAC — Commentary Donald J. Trump (@DonaldTrumpnq) December 3, 2025

However, this is not the first time Reilly has taken a dig at Trump Tower. A few years ago, he revealed that Trump claimed to have seen the Twin Towers’ collapse from his apartment. “I once looked through his telescope in his Trump Tower apartment that faced downtown. He said, ‘I saw the towers come down [through] that telescope.’ I lifted my head up. ‘Oh my god,’ I gasped. “Solid gold,” he said. #Narcissist,” Reilly wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2019.