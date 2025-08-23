Donald Trump’s ‘Garish’ Oval Office Transformation Sparks Backlash – Before-and-After Photos Leave Social Media in Disbelief

Donald Trump is likely to go down in the history of the United States as a President who made several big changes during his term. A change that is evoking mixed reactions from social media users this time, surprisingly, has nothing to do with an executive order. Here’s why netizens are finding Trump’s Oval Office makeover “absurd.”

President Trump has made a few controversial renovations to the White House so far. His decision to change the grass lawn in the Rose Garden to concrete has received a ton of backlash from the public. The decision to take down a portrait of former President Barack Obama has also received a similar reaction from the people.

His newest renovation decision, though, might be the one that is being criticized the most so far. Pictures posted to Reddit show the customization the President has made to the Oval Office. The two photos taken during the Biden and Trump administrations, respectively, just show the stark difference.

The older photo, taken in 2022, shows Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy deep in conversation in the Oval Office. The more recent photo was taken when the Ukrainian President attended a meeting in the same room.

Trump’s Oval Office makeover just keeps getting tackier. Now, he’s attached gold junk to the fireplace mantle—because apparently, nothing is safe from his gaudy obsession. Portraits, tacky gold fixtures, and zero taste. Absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/FQqlXgOKmZ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 14, 2025

In the latter picture, it’s hard to miss all the golden-toned additions that now grace the room. The only gold accents in the room were the golden frames that hung over the fireplace and featured portraits of the former Presidents.

Trump has hung up several more portraits on the wall that feature an even more opulent gold frame. The fireplace also has several golden urns lying about it now. The grandeur of the room is hard to miss, with the fireplace now fully covered with gold urns.

Several golden embellishments are also visible in the photos. Golden coasters of Trump’s name now decorate the place. The changes have managed to draw criticism from people, even though the President’s love for all things gold is not news.

You’re one tacky fella! — Judy ⛳️ (@judytgolf) March 14, 2025

“It is actually absurd how bad this looks,” one user wrote on Reddit. “It looks like they raided every Hobby Lobby within 25 miles for any gold colored decorations they could find and hung it on the wall,” a second added.

“Like if you told AI to make the s**ttiest version of the Oval Office they would give you this exact picture without Zelenskyy,” another quipped. Another labelled the golden additions to be “garish.” The same user went on to note how “overdone” the decor is.