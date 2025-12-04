Prince Harry Shocks Viewers With a Not-So-Subtle Jab at Donald Trump on Live TV

Prince Harry’s recent stint on a TV show has just proved that the British royals are not obsessed with themselves. In fact, they do take note of events elsewhere, beyond the scope of their own controversies. He made a surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, and some of his responses have made it clear that he’s taking note of every word and every incident happening in U.S. politics. Yes, we’re talking about some of his noteworthy remarks, which were a direct jab at Donald Trump.

During the course of the show, Harry decided to play pretend and launched a short skit about auditioning for a Hallmark Christmas film called ‘Gingerbread Prince’. When Stephen pressed Harry as to why he would want to do such a stereotypical character, the former royal family member stated, “Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?” While the response made the difference between the U.K. and the U.S. very clear, Harry had more to say.

Prince Harry is now dancing for his supper for American late night television. A British Prince making a f0_0L out of himself behaving like a jester for Americans to laugh at. What a total embarrassment. Let us get this straight, he goes to Toronto for a paid speaking… pic.twitter.com/6C1J756k1b — Royal Family Insider👑 (@royalsinsider_) December 4, 2025

When Stephen countered that not all Americans were obsessed with royalty, the Prince of Sussex made an indirect reference to Donald Trump and said, “I heard you elected a king.”

The remark was directed at the U.S. President’s claims in February, when he called himself a king during the No King’s protests across the country. His controversial Truth Social post at that time read “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Moving on, Prince Harry decided to poke fun at Trump again and compared it to the kind of mockery leveled on George III back in the day, who was accused of the loss of the American colonies. He was the fallen king who gave up on America.

He asked Stephen why the people of America elected the 79-year-old as the U.S. President after ‘making such a big deal about my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather, George III’. Evidently, what Harry meant was a bigger picture of Trump now, who, as such, seems to have given up on the country likewise.

The subtle jabs of Prince Harry continued to the next level when he ended up taking a swipe at Stephen Colbert himself. Talking about the imaginary Christmas role that he would take up, King Charles’ youngest son mentioned that he would fly down to America for an audition, settle lawsuits with the White House and practically do anything on TV to get that imaginary role. He said, “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do.”

#PrinceHarry‘s hella funny appearance on #LateNightWithStephenColbert. The audience reaction is going to send the UK media and derangers in a tizzy pic.twitter.com/QogV9x4WQH — The House Of Montecito (@blakjaxx) December 4, 2025

Hearing him, Colbert was prompt to clarify that so many things would not be required. But Harry continued his rant and, this time, took a dig at the host, rubbing it in and saying, “Maybe that’s why you’re canceled.”

The father of two’s statement rolled right back to Colbert’s Paramount dispute, which involves the $16 million lawsuit against Donald Trump. Back then, the host described this payment from the U.S. President as a hefty, fat bribe to the channel, and soon enough, his show got canceled.