The Internet Wants to Unsee This Trump Christmas Card With “The Creepiest Message Ever”

New day, new Donald Trump Christmas greetings – The White House has actively been sharing early festive greetings on social media, all featuring the President. The latest one is a cartoon version of Trump with the White House in the backdrop.

The Internet can’t unsee it, much as it would like to. Why, you ask? Well, it’s largely because of the caption accompanying the Christmas post. “Home for the Holidays,” read the caption, and the card was titled “Daddy’s Home.” Simply put, netizens were not too thrilled with the choice of words.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! pic.twitter.com/VIcPdxtX0s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 4, 2025

The comments section of the White House Instagram handle looks like the stuff of nightmares with multiple complaints from users. “I wish I could unsee this,” a user wrote. “This is so embarrassing,” read a second comment. “Immediately grossed out,” a third comment flagged.

A glance at what the comments section of the Trump Christmas card looked like. “Creepiest message ever,” wrote a netizen. Inputs from another Instagram user – “This is maximum level cringe.” Another netizen asked, “So confused as to why the White House page needs to post rage bait?”

The Trump Christmas card was equally adept at upsetting users on X (formerly Twitter) as well. A user labeled it “Gross.” A puzzled user asked, “Seriously?” More questions followed – “What kind of weird cult refers to their President as daddy,” read one of them. An X user flagged in the comments section of The White House X handle – “Y’all posted this on the wrong account.”

A section of the Internet referred to the recent instance of Trump sleeping at the Oval Office during a meeting and dropped comments such as “But don’t bother him…he’s napping” and “He doesn’t even know what day it is anymore or where the Oval Office is lol.”

The series of Trump Christmas greetings started earlier this week. It began with the White House posting a photo of Trump posing next to a decorated Christmas tree, and the caption on the post read, “We’re saying MERRY CHRISTMAS again!”

The Internet was quick to shred Donald Trump’s picture, with a large section of the Internet flagging the picture as a Photoshop fail. Another half of the Internet complained about the caption. Users pointed out that they never stopped saying Merry Christmas in the first place.

Speaking of Christmas at the White House, Melania Trump shared a glimpse of the decorations at the White House, themed ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is.’ Her official website has Christmas décor pieces up for sale as merch at whopping prices.

The American Star ornament is priced at 90$ a piece and has been described as “an exclusive, limited-edition Christmas ornament; and part of the 250 Collection. The ornament features the engraved signature of Melania Trump and is proudly handcrafted in the United States.” The Internet, upon learning the prices, was quick to troll Melania.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS America’s Christmas at the White House. pic.twitter.com/acueX2bKjz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

The pricey Christmas ornaments weren’t the only thing she was slammed for. As Melania released inside pictures of the Christmas décor at the White House, the Internet dug out old leaked audios of the First Lady talking about Christmas.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same as him; I support him. I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough where I am. I’m working my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right,” Melania was allegedly heard saying in the leaked 2018 audio. The Internet never forgets.