Melania Trump Rolls Out New Christmas Merch — and the Price Has People Talking

The White House is feeling festive, and Melania Trump is once again at the center of it! She has unveiled a Christmas theme that is being dubbed “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” The 2025 decorations have references to next year’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. And yes, Melania Trump made sure there’s merch.

The first lady’s Christmas centerpiece in the White House is an 18-foot concolor fir in the Blue Room that honors Gold Star families. But for the general public, it’s the $90 “American Star” ornament which is now on sale as part of her 250 Collection. It’s allegedly handcrafted in the U.S and carries Melania’s engraved signature. It even comes with a digital collectible, her site says.

The ornament has drawn backlash as it isn’t a budget stocking stuffer, to say the least. At the price of $90 per piece, if a buyer wants to deck an entire tree with them, it would cost more than a plane ticket to Donald Trump‘s favorite Mar-a-Lago.

Melania Trump is selling a $90 USA Christmas ornament on her website. It’s 4 inches by 4 inches and is signed by Melania. It’s made of brass. https://t.co/vA7mYPCGJ1 pic.twitter.com/Z6wpoKMpPn — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) September 18, 2024

The main White House Christmas tree used to be in the East Wing, but in 2025, we’ll find it in the Blue Room, thanks to construction that saw the East Wing demolished to make space for a future ballroom. The tree honors Gold Star families, with ornaments representing each U.S. state and territory. White House said Christmas is a time to “celebrate what makes the U.S. exceptional,” with “simple acts of kindness” and “the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude.”

In the East Room, we see red, white, and blue everywhere: golden eagle tree toppers, oak leaves, stars, and roses. The other rooms come with distinct narratives of their own. For example, the Green Room features more than 6,000 LEGO puzzle pieces forming portraits of George Washington and Donald Trump. The Red Room brings thousands of butterflies as a tribute to young people and Melania’s Fostering the Future initiative under her Be Best umbrella.

The State Dining Room features a gingerbread White House modeled on the South Portico. It even includes a peek into the Yellow Oval Room, per a report by CBS.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS ❤️ America’s Christmas at the White House. pic.twitter.com/acueX2bKjz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

If you were looking at Tours of the White House, we have good news as they are resume this week after construction. Just remember that the route is now limited to the State Floor. The National Christmas Tree will be lit on Thursday on the Ellipse.

For Melania Trump fans, the star is 3.7 x 4 inches and crafted of brass and enamel.