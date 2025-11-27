Did Melania Trump Pose in Minimal Clothing on Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Plane? – Here’s What You Should Know

First Lady Melania Trump has once again been dragged into the Epstein scandal. The Epstein file controversy has been in the news ever since Donald Trump returned to the office. With a lot of new developments and speculations around the high-profile case, a hot new rumor has been spreading like wildfire.

Lately, a rumor has been circulating online claiming that an old photo showed First Lady Melania Trump, then Melania Knauss, posing in revealing clothes on the late s– offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.

The claim spread across platforms, including Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, and X, often accompanied by a meme stating, “Fun fact: This famous picture of first lady Melania Trump was taken on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane.”

The post sent shockwaves through social media users, and people also moved to a Facebook Tips group, asking, “Is this Melania? Was she on Epstein’s plane?”

Let us tell you that although the picture is authentic, the caption, linking it to Epstein’s plane, is a false claim.

The images were taken for GQ magazine’s January 2000 issue by photographer Antoine Verglas on Donald Trump‘s own Boeing 727, not an aircraft owned by Epstein. The photos were not altered using AI or other editing software. GQ is known to be a magazine for men that creates lifestyle and fashion content.

The magazine republished the images in 2016, noting that the photoshoot included playful, themed props such as handcuffs, diamonds, and a chrome pistol. Reportedly, it was supposed to be a fashion-oriented photoshoot, and Donald Trump requested copies of the shoot at his desk.

Furthermore, in September 2024, ahead of the release of First Lady’s memoir “Melania,” the mother of one publicly defended her bold modeling work. She stated that celebrating the human body through art is a longstanding tradition and expressed pride in her modeling career.

The Epstein files allegedly contain names of high-profile celebrities who indulged in sexual misconduct and knew about Epstein’s trafficking racket. There’s a wild speculation that Donald Trump’s name might be on the client list.

Despite the 79-year-old claiming that the two weren’t close and that they haven’t spoken to each other in years, throwback pictures of the two influential figures showcase them posing together at many parties. In February 2000, Trump appeared alongside then-girlfriend Melania Knauss (now Trump), Epstein, and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a prison sentence for trafficking.

When Maxwell was arrested in 2020, Trump said, “I just wish her well,” prompting widespread backlash. In later interviews, he has dismissed his connections and claimed ignorance about their alleged offenses.

Melania Trump began modeling at age 16 and posed for Slovenian fashion photographer Stane Jerko. She moved to New York in 1996, dreaming of becoming a top model. She was spotted walking for various labels and designers, but as luck had it, she met Trump in 1998 at a club in New York City.

At that time, Trump was divorced from Marla Maples and was a top real estate and business mogul. As sparks flew between them, Melania admitted that Trump’s charm attracted her. Epstein had also attended his wedding to Maples, as per old photos.

Despite the massive age gap, Donald and Melania’s love story progressed. In 2004, the then-real estate mogul proposed to Melania with a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond ring by Laurence Graff, valued at a reported $1.5 million.

The ceremony took place at the historic Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in 2005, followed by a lavish reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The bride wore a custom Christian Dior gown crafted with 300 feet of silk.

