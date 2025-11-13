Donald Trump Defends East Wing Demolition in New Rant – Claims Melania’s Happy, No One Buys It

Everyone criticizing Donald Trump isn’t a new thing, but the flak he got for bulldozing the East Wing of the White House was on a whole other level. He decided to destroy the epic East Wing, which had historical and sentimental value.

The lack of notice to preservationists and the public fueled criticism. Many wondered how Melania Trump felt about losing the East Wing — and whether she supported the decision.

Trump stated, “a beautiful little, tiny structure that was built many years ago, that was renovated and expanded and disbanded and columns ripped out.” The structure had to go to make space for his extravagant ballroom project, which is estimated to cost $300 million.

THE FINEST BALLROOM EVER BUILT! “We’re doing it NO COST to the country… in order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure.” – President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5puxoB2HZS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2025



In an interview, the Fox host Laura Ingraham asked Trump about Melania Trump being upset over the demolition of the East Wing. Trump replies, “She loved her little, tiny office, but you know what? She’s very smart. In about one day, she– if you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of President Jimmy Carter, first made the East Wing her office in 1977. So Melania may have been upset over losing her space. Trump did admit he did not need to demolish the structure, but did it anyway.

He further stated, “If you would ask her now, she says it’s great. The East Wing sounds good, right? It sounds good. But the East Wing, that building, was renovated 20 times.” Earlier, the renovation and construction were going to be $200 million, but several updates increased the price.

a live look at the demolition of the White House’s East Wing for Trump’s ballroom pic.twitter.com/ecRTvuKzII — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2025



He called the new structure ‘the greatest ballroom in the world.’ Many critics questioned whether taxpayer money was used for the project. The backlash was also fueled by soaring living costs and reports of Americans struggling to afford food during the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the White House renovations are going on without a pause. Many people online weren’t happy with the demolition. One user commented, “Hopefully, all this destruction unleashes the ghosts of the president’s past and makes Trump sleep all nightmares.” The second one wrote, “Just rubbing it in our faces that he didn’t have to vandalize our house.”