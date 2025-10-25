Donald Trump’s $300M White House Ballroom Sparks Outrage After Historic Trees Axed!

Beyond implementing a never-ending federal government shutdown, Donald Trump‘s latest plans ahead have included a major renovation across White House. The sudden demolition of the East Wing has laid the foundation for a $300 million ballroom, one of Trump’s long-held ambitions. However, the cost of turning his dream into reality has caused extensive deforestation, including the removal of several historic and iconic trees on the property, each carrying deep symbolic ties to American history.

Satellite images obtained have now given a closer look at the current situation, and the visible absence of some of the most significant trees has indeed rang a bell of reality.

Well, based on these images obtained, one can easily take note that a total of six mature trees have been axed from the White House grounds this week. The trees that have been felled as part of Trump’s ballroom plans also include the iconic southern magnolias, which were planted to commemorate the reigns of former U.S. presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt. These trees were planted back in 1992 and have become a very crucial part of the Presidential residence for so many years now.

Everyone’s busy debating past White House renovations; a distraction bad actors want! But Trump’s new ballroom more closely mirrors Hitler’s Reich Chancellery: scale/timing/symbolism echo a dark legacy, not traditional American architecture. What are we really looking at? 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/jDHpXU6GuK — Jackie Singh (Inactive) (@HackingButLegal) October 25, 2025

The other magnolia tree, which honored the memory of Roosevelt, is also confirmed to be removed. The satellite imagery, last taken on September 26, has given a clear indication of what has been sacrificed in order to create the grand ballroom. Beyond these two trees, a special Yoshino cherry tree planted by Jill Biden and the former First Lady of Japan is also absent from the satellite imagery. Surely so, its absence raises questions about whether the tree has been axed completely or not.

Additionally, three other trees, as well as the late former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy’s Garden, also seem to have met with the same fate as the other historic trees. For the unversed, it was the East Wing of the White House where public tours first started. This place has also hosted several dignitaries, including foreign leaders, celebrities, and other dignitaries, including lavish dinners and other gala events to celebrate their attendance and presence at these evenings.

It must be known that Trump’s plan of renovation in White House is not sudden, and has, in fact, been going on for a while now. Earlier this year, one of the oldest trees on the grounds, Jackson Magnolia, was uprooted initially, only to be a mere sapling of these oldest and revered trees. While these felling activities have invited excessive ire and criticism towards Trump, an administration official concluded that these major changes in the White House East Wing will make it appear more modern and rebuilt in a true sense. However, they have not provided an exact timeline as to when the renovation will be concluded and how much more felling of trees will take place.

Meanwhile, additional changes inside the Oval Office include gold ornamental designs and decorations that detract from its iconic appearance. Moreover, the U.S. President has even hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence inside the premises, which stood as a continuous reminder.

The place also has an array of old-world gigantic portraits, including that of George Washington and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Moreover, a curious report also states that Trump has installed a button on his resolute desk, which, when pressed by Donald Trump, will fetch him a Diet Coke almost immediately from his staff.