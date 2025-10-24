Donald Trump’s DOJ Official Harmeet Dhillon Mocked Online — Couldn’t Differentiate Constitution With the Declaration of Independence

Donald Trump‘s Justice Department might be lacking behind with a majorly needed lesson in history, all thanks to the recent goof-up made by the Assistant Attorney General, Harmeet Dhillon. As netizens are left divided on social media over such a catastrophic mistake that is not expected from a statesman like her, the post has also raised some considerable questions about the actual effectiveness of the Trump administration as a whole. For those still clueless, we are speaking about one of Harmeet’s recent posts on X, where she’s sharing the frame with Trump as they held hands inside the Oval Office.

While the caption to her post read as “I love the Constitution AND my favorite President!” critical eyed netizens were quick to point out that Harmeet had clearly confused between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and that she and Trump were standing in front of the latter and not the historic document, which has ever since outlined how the federal government works. With such a bizarre mistake being in the spotlight, Harmeet has been at the receiving end of a lot of controversy, as people ridicule her for not correctly identifying such a crucial document related to the United States itself.

That is… not the Constitution. https://t.co/CjzyK3npSA — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 24, 2025

Unsurprisingly, a segment of netizens, visibly irritated and shocked, wasted no time in launching a barrage of criticism at Harmeet Dhillon. The comment section of her post was a battleground of remarks, from the straightforward ‘That is… not the Constitution’ to the more pointed ‘A top DOJ official should know the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence’. One netizen even chimed in with a comparison, ‘My 14-year-old ninth-grade civics students used to confuse the Declaration with the Constitution too!’. The public’s reaction was swift and unforgiving, making it clear that such a mistake was not to be taken lightly.

Well, after Donald Trump kick-started his second presidency in the U.S., he has made specific visible changes in the layout of the Oval Office itself, and one of them has definitely been to plaster the walls with tacky golden ornaments and decorations, along with a hanging copy of the Declaration of Independence in the background. Trump also ordered more changes in the same spot, including old-world hanging portraits of George Washington and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to be installed in the area. Apparently, he also reinstated a button on the Resolute Desk, which the president presses occasionally as and when he needs a Diet Coke to be brought to him.

Coming back to Harmeet, as her viral picture with Mr. President and his non-ignorable decorations inside the Oval Office earned her more ire than praise, she took to a quick damage control. In a follow-up post on her personal account, she attempted to cover up her blunder with the new caption “My favorite President, who asked me to enforce the Constitution and laws, against a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence!”

For the untold, Harmeet Dhillon joined Donald Trump’s bandwagon of administration after she worked on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results through baseless claims of voter fraud and rigging.

The 2020 election was one of the most contentious in American history, with Trump and his supporters alleging widespread voter fraud and irregularities, despite no substantial evidence to support these claims.

A MAGA attorney, her nomination for being the assistant attorney general for civil rights was announced by Trump in December 2024. Back then, the U.S. President had provided a first-rate introduction of Dhillon as the one who has ‘consistently stood up to protect our cherished civil liberties‘. He had further added, “Harmeet is one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted.”