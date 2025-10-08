Trump Faces Backlash Over ‘Tacky’ Oval Office Redesign Critics Call a Waste of Money

Donald Trump is being scrutinised for his taste in interior decoration. A video of the Oval Office that shows its extreme makeover is now receiving backlash. The 15-second clip has managed to even turn some Trump supporters against him. Here’s why the President’s redecoration choices are being labelled as “tacky.”

Trump’s obsession with everything gold is not unknown to the world. Even with the heads-up, the President’s choice of decor for the room seems a little much. A video posted to X shows the camera giving the people a close-up of the decor.

Everywhere the eye lands is gold, every nook and cranny of the Oval Office seems to feature a gold detail. The overall golden galore is hard to miss even in the 15-second clip posted to the platform. Critics and fans of the President seem to be unanimously agreeing while labelling the change as “tacky.”

The comments section under the video is filled with social media users being horrified over the President’s taste. “It looks tacky and confused,” one comment reads. “No statues of the gods, imbalanced colors, lack of metaphorical imagery, and no altar. He has no idea what he’s doing,” another added.

A third user who claimed to be a MAGA loyalist even labelled the redesign a “waste of American money.” The same user added, “Americans are struggling! My husband and I are retirement age, and it’s tough.”

A mocked the makeover by joking how it’s difficult to tell whether the Oval Office is a “presidential or a casino lobby.” Gavin Newsom’s press office account did not waste a moment while adding, “Ugly and tacky.”

Another topic of discussion pertaining to all the gold accents is whether they are real gold. The President has previously claimed that all of it is “24 Karats.” Regardless of the President’s statement, many people believe that might not really be the case.

There is no doubt that the centerpiece in the room, as well as the fireplace fittings, is gold. Skeptics have expressed doubts over the trimmings that are “polyurethane appliqué & onlay moulding.” The same trimmings are listed on the Home Depot website, giving people a valid reason to question the President’s claims.

“Petty is the idiot who adorned the Oval Office in gold, spray-painted, plastic Home Depot castings,” one user commented, referring to the widespread discussion. “The only thing tackier than this is the stupid gold leaf overlay shit that they found at Home Depot and stuck on the walls of the Oval Office,” a second noted.

Despite all the hate, the President is not afraid to admit his love for gold. “It becomes more and more beautiful with love, with great love and 24 karat gold that always helps to,” he said while on a trip to the Middle East.