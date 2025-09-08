Trump’s Oval Office Makeover Exposed – ‘Gold’ Décor Said to Be $58 Spray Paint From Home Depot

Almost every home decor enthusiast knows of Home Depot, and guess what, so does Donald Trump! You read that right. The (45th and 47th) President of the United States has been boasting about his lavish new White House Oval Office makeover. But it looks like the centrepiece wall coverings and fittings were what trusty old Home Depot markets as “polyurethane appliqué & onlay moulding.”

Donald Trump has changed the usual White House layouts and flags. He has replaced the Oval Office rug with one used by Ronald Reagan and even changed the White House lawn into what Gavin Newsom (sort of rightfully) calls the “Predator Patio”. We can’t deny it looks like it’s straight out of Mar-a-Lago, though. We know that the president, known for his obsession with all things over the top, has ordered a 90,000-square-foot state ballroom worth $200 million. The work on the East Wing will begin this month.

Returning to the Oval Office furnishings, DIY aficionados say that each trimming costs about $58.07.

What’s more interesting is that the founders of Home Depot are known supporters of Donald Trump. The late Bernie Marcus even donated heavily to the presidential campaign of the Republican ex-business tycoon.

With items from this regular home furnishing brand, Trump now boasts of a golden makeover!

The White House has long maintained that Donald Trump ensured that the new golden accents and decor items were “of the highest quality,” but that has all come under scrutiny now that it seems the Home Depot fittings were simply spray-painted gold.

Knowing how overblown his promises and regular speeches are, it wasn’t surprising that Trump said, “[The White House] becomes more and more beautiful with love, with great love and 24-carat gold that always helps,” per The Mirror US.

Rather suspiciously, Donald Trump added, “You’ve never been able to match gold with gold paint.”

Among the many things the president reportedly had wrapped in gold, he listed vermeil figurines, gold medallions around the fireplace, Rococo door mirrors, and eagle statues on side tables. And he didn’t forget the TV remote, or so he claimed.

Trump is now remodeling the Oval Office to cover it in gold after ordering a $200 million golden ballroom. All after cutting 17 million Americans’ health care and taking food away from hungry children. pic.twitter.com/JtCJMaGzwd — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 7, 2025

The Oval Office doors now have golden angels on them. “They say angels bring good luck,” Donald Trump told Fox News‘s Laura Ingraham. He added that luck was, in fact, mandatory to undo all the evil that his predecessor Joe Biden had done over the last four years. This is not wildly out of character, but it is still irrelevant for a golden makeover interview.

Even his desk had a heavy paperweight with his name on it because, well, why not? Online sleuths say that it was a rip-off, too.

“The only thing tackier [is] that they found at Home Depot and stuck on the walls of the Oval Office,” said a detractor on social media. A second rushed to write: “The only ‘gold standard’ I’ve seen is the tacky gold Home Depot bric-a-brac all over the Oval Office. The rest has been hotly disproven garbage science.” And can we really blame them after all that has been going wrong?

Trump in the Oval Office sat disheveled while everyone stood. He’s in decline. Delusional statements came out of his mouth. He managed to stand up and show a photo with Putin, saying he’s “respectful” the day after Russia bombed a US factory in Ukraine. He won’t finish his term. pic.twitter.com/eDhBg692Op — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 22, 2025

Donald Trump’s second term has been going much worse than his first, gold accents or not. His huge insurance and funding cuts, military gaffes, and global embarrassments (like the recent one with Vladimir Putin) have not been enough to save face.

All we can definitely say is that Donald Trump’s fake gold is probably not as real as the Epstein list!