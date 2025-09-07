Gavin Newsom Has a Savage Nickname for Trump’s Rose Garden Patio – Epstein Twist Turns It Into a Massive Burn

If Donald Trump hoped to strut his stuff with some gardening, Gavin Newsom just one-upped him.

The California governor, who’s turned messing with the MAGA crowd into a hobby, threw shade at Trump’s newly renovated Rose Garden. Instead of roses and old-school naming, Newsom called it the “Predator Patio.” Talk about a burn!

The christening went down after Trump had a dinner for Republican allies in this decked-out spot on a Friday. Some big names appeared, like Vice President JD Vance, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump proudly called it the first-ever “Rose Garden Club” get-together. But Gavin Newsom didn’t let that name stick.

“Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List!” Gavin Newsom’s press office joked on X, with a pic of Trump looking funny holding a mic on the dinner’s fancy background. The California governor made this new name stick, though.

ALSO READ: Epstein Victims Reveal They’re Compiling Their Own Client List

Gavin Newsom just destroyed Trump and his buddies with this “predator patio” post. Hahahaha MAGA is going to be furious! pic.twitter.com/rQrPhdTmLg — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 7, 2025

They weren’t even close to finished poking fun yet!

Newsom’s office had some not-so-friendly words for Johnson, calling him the modern-day Marie Antoinette for sipping on his Diet Coke at a swanky dinner. They were referring to “One Big Beautiful Bill” that Johnson backed, the one that Trump was all about, which could potentially leave 17 million without health insurance and chop $300 billion from the food stamp program.

Gavin Newsom compared this to someone throwing a party while everyone was worried about their next meal. The cherry on top of the irony cake is that Newsom got into hot water for his shindig during the pandemic when he told everyone else to keep masks on and maintain distancing. But that didn’t stop him from throwing shade at Johnson; Newsom loves political scrap.

The California gov didn’t hold back with another post: “Our economy is in a downward spiral, but don’t worry—the @GOP are spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive ‘club.'” And that ‘downward spiral’ joke hit the nail on the head.

On Friday, we got the latest deets on job creation, and it’s not pretty. The administrator has only been able to add 22,000 jobs in August, which is a sad trombone moment when you compare it to what everyone thought would happen.

Plus, the number of jobs from June went down by 13,000. These are not the stats you’d want to throw a party for. It’s not the rosy picture of growth that Donald Trump and his crew would celebrate with their fizzy drinks.

That fancy dinner in the Rose Garden was supposed to be big for Trump. It was supposed to create a VIP vibe for the leaders, who he thinks “can bring peace and success to our country.” But Newsom stole the show with his own event, which was the opposite.

2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 🟦 Gavin Newsom: 49%

🟥 JD Vance: 41% 🟦 Gavin Newsom: 49%

🟥 Donald Trump: 41% MAKE AMERICA GAVIN AGAIN Donald Trump’s ego will take a hit. pic.twitter.com/5iTLmSqpUZ — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) September 5, 2025

The “Predator Patio” targeted the Trump administration’s economy, policy cuts, and not-so-beautiful bills. Since Trump sent the Marines to L.A. in June, Gavin Newsom’s been on a social media A game. He’s playing “America’s favorite uncle,” as his joke went viral.

Everyone loves his no-holds-barred style of calling out the president. So the title “America’s favorite governor” sticks with him!