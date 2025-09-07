JD Vance Explodes With Profanity at Critic Who Called Trump’s Move a ‘War Crime’

JD Vance is facing huge backlash concerning his over-the-top praise of President Donald Trump on Fox News, with the critics of the Trump administration calling his comments everything from “disgraceful” to outright “a– kissing.” JD Vance made an appearance on My View with Lara Trump, which is hosted by Lara Trump herself, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. During the show, Vance simply couldn’t stop reflecting on Trump’s “Marine Corps style of leadership.”

Fans are especially furious about the fact that the Trump administration authorized a missile strike on a vessel leaving Venezuela. As per the President, the boat was smuggling narcotics for the Tren de Agua gang. According to the reports, the fiery explosion allegedly killed 11 people.

Critics were horrified. “Killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime,” commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote. Vance wasn’t interested in the criticism. He shot back on X: “didn’t give a s—” about Krassenstein’s label.

On the other hand, Trump posted grainy black-and-white footage of the strike with pride and showcased it as a warning “to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America.” However, the video features a speedboat bursting into flames after a flash of light, and not fully confirmed if drugs were present on board, or even how many people were killed. AP News reported that it lacked “sufficient clarity” to verify Trump’s claims.

JD Vance Defends Donald Trump

The Vice President, in his interview, further doubled down on the leadership style of the President and praised his advisors to “execute their vision” without micromanagement. As per critics, it was just more of JD Vance’s relentless praise of a person he once privately called “reprehensible,” an “idiot,” and even “America’s Hitler” back in 2016.

The controversy took a hike, especially concerning the Trump administration ramping up its “warrior ethos” messaging. Earlier this week, the White House disclosed plans to rename the Department of Defense as the “Department of War.” People are saying that it is a bold break from Trump’s earlier campaign promises of peace and also surrounds his frequent attacks on former President Joe Biden for supposedly dragging America closer to “World War III.”

In this video montage, JD Vance says: 1. He “never liked” Trump.

2. Trump never “tells the truth”.

3. Trump is a “total fraud”.

4. Trump doesn’t “care about folks” .

5. He “can’t stomach” Trump.pic.twitter.com/mR7lU4lkCw — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 30, 2024

Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, told Reuters, “As President Trump said, our military should be focused on offense – not just defense – which is why he has prioritized warfighters at the Pentagon instead of DEI and woke ideology. Stay tuned!”

Some people are of the view that the performance of JD Vance on Fox News can be an attempt to show loyalty. However, it backfired on him eventually, the critics getting the opportunity to raise their voices again about his credibility, his Marine Corps record, and also regarding the fact of whether his praise for the President is genuine or just political survival.