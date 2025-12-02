“Hire Someone Better” – The Internet Thinks Trump’s Early Christmas Pic Is a Major Photoshop Fail

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House, what with First Lady Melania Trump’s decorations taking over. This, however, is about the early Christmas greeting posted by President Donald Trump.

The White House, on its official Instagram and X handles, shared a photograph of Trump posing next to a lit-up Christmas tree. The Internet, however, seems to be convinced that the click is a major Photoshop fail.

Most of the comments were responses to Trump’s allegedly photoshopped click. “Cool Photoshop,” read a comment. “Another photoshopped post from the orange felon trying to create division amongst the American people. What else is new,” followed another.

The template of comments on Trump’s post remained the same. “LOL. If you’re going to have yourself photoshopped into a picture, you should hire someone better,” an Instagram user suggested. Another curious netizen asked, “Is it just me, or does this look like Trump has been photoshopped in.”

Let’s just say there were way too many Photoshop comments to be reproduced here. Some of them read, “Nice photoshop! Haha,” and “Does he do his own photoshopping? It always looks so weird.” Another one echoed, “Not this photoshopped photo. You couldn’t prop grandpa up for the real photo.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just the photo that was trolled; the caption also caught the Internet’s attention. The caption on the post shared by the White House read, “We’re saying MERRY CHRISTMAS again!” – President Donald J. Trump.” A lot of netizens, schooling Trump, wrote, “We’ve always said, Merry Christmas. Time for another MRI to monitor that worsening dementia.”

Another one flagged, “What does the MRI say?” More remarks incoming – “We never stopped saying Merry Christmas,” read one. Another one wrote, “WE never stopped, no thanks to you.”

Another one asked, “Why are you Photoshopping a picture of Trump from a White House meeting into a Christmas picture at the White House? Is he sick or is he still asleep?”

Earlier, Melania Trump also gave a sneak peek of the Christmas decorations at the White House this year and she wrote on X. “Home Is Where the Heart Is AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities.”

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon took a swipe at Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations at the White House and said, “Today, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House holiday decorations, which include 51 Christmas trees and 2,000 strands of lights. That’s nice. I kind of wish they’d spice it up a little bit, you know…Like the nativity scene, just put up the animals that Trump identified on his last cognitive test.”

Adding more suggestions to “spice up” the White House decorations, Jimmy Fallon said in a segment of his show, “How about a big Advent calendar, but behind each door is a name from the Epstein list? Just something to spice it up a little! How about they replace the Elf on the Shelf with Marco Rubio?”

He continued, “There’s actually a gingerbread White House built out of 120 pounds of gingerbread. And just like the real White House, Trump demolished half of it in one weekend…The East Wing was delicious.” Jimmy Fallon’s comment was a dig at Trump’s ambitious $300 million ballroom, for which the East Wing of the White House was demolished.