Melania Trump’s Christmas Decor Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

The White House’s Christmas decorations went live on Monday, and Melania Trump centered her new theme around “Home Is Where the Heart Is — AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS.” The first lady posted a series of videos and photos showing off the halls, trees, Lego portraits, and patriotic nods to America’s 250th anniversary.

Melania wrote on X, “This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities.” But as the images spread, reactions online split almost immediately.

Many supporters praised the display, with MAGA users flooding the comment sections with compliments about the décor and theme. Others had a much different take, with several critics resurfacing the 2018 leaked audio where Melania reportedly said (via Raw Story), “Who gives a f— about Christmas decorations?”

That’s funny. 1st, her home is in New York. She doesn’t live in the White House, and only shows up if she’s paid. 2nd, those used to be American values, no more. 3rd, “who gives a f* about the Christmas stuff and decorations?** But I need to do it, right?” — Cathy V 🆘 🌊 (@ZPoet) December 1, 2025

Plenty of X users joined in as they dissected Melania’s offering. One user joked, “I thought she decorated with the theme ‘The White House Is Where I Seldom Is.’” Another critic wrote, “That’s funny. 1st, her home is in New York. She doesn’t live in the White House unless she’s paid. 2nd, those used to be American values, no more. 3rd, ‘who gives a f about the Christmas stuff and decorations?’ But I need to do it, right?”*

Another was in apparent distress after seeing the decor. They wrote, “Wait, Did I see Feliz Navidad and Trump’s mug shot in the Christmas decorations by Melania?? Am I tripping?”

On Instagram, the reactions were also mixed. One person commented, “Nice try but we all know how she really feels about decorating for Christmas.” Another added, “She probably made sure to keep her true thoughts to herself.

Home Is Where the Heart Is

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025

”

ABC News provided a detailed look at the décor itself, which includes patriotic colors, gold stars, Lego portraits of Donald Trump and George Washington, and a Blue Room Christmas tree honoring Gold Star families. The White House said that Christmas is a time to highlight American traditions and shared values, adding: “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

This year’s setup had to be adjusted because the East Wing was torn down to make room for the ballroom project, meaning tours now follow a new route through the State Floor. The decorations were mostly installed while the Trumps were at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving.

The décor includes 51 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, 700+ feet of garland, 2,000+ strands of lights, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread.

BREAKING 🚨 First Lady Melania Trump stops to thank Volunteers who helped decorate the White House for Christmas WE ARE BACK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxthR2WaGn — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 1, 2025

The gingerbread White House displays the South Portico and a peek into the Yellow Oval Room, while Melania’s signature red-bow wreaths line the exterior windows.

But the resurfaced audio from 2018 remains a focal point of the online conversation. The tapes, released by her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, featured Melania expressing frustration about holiday duties and were widely shared again as this year’s display rolled out.

So while this year’s theme focuses on unity, generosity, and the comfort of “home,” the internet had plenty to say, and not all of it was festive.