Insiders Reveal Melania Trump “Privately Raised Concerns” about East Wing Demolition

The East Wing of the White House has been demolished for Donald Trump’s dream project—the White House Ballroom. The East Wing houses Melania Trump’s office, the staff as well as the visitor’s entrance to the office. However, according to recent reports, Melania Trump is not thrilled with Trump’s whopping $300 million renovation project.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal cites anonymous administration insiders, who claim that Melania raised concerns about the East Wing demolition. However, she did it privately.

“Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about the project, even first lady Melania Trump, who privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials,” an excerpt from the report stated.

It was only last week that the Internet was buzzing with speculation and conspiracy theories. Some netizens were busy speculating how the architectural changes will affect First Lady Melania Trump. As of now, Melania Trump hasn’t made a single statement about the demolition of the East Wing.

In the many memes and the conspiracy theories circulating online, netizens continued with the Donald Trump shade, made at the expense of the Ballroom and Melania was name-checked multiple times. “Melania destroyed the rose garden and now Trump is destroying the East Wing,” read one of the many remarks. “So this tracks…The East Wing houses the First Lady’s office, and Melania is definitely not using it. LOL,” another user wrote jokingly.

Melania’s career began as a model in New York in the Nineties. The Slovenian met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The couple got married on January 22, 2005. Melania became a U.S. citizen in 2006. The two welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

Besides Melania’s alleged concerns, Trump’s big Ballroom project has snowballed into controversies for a variety of reasons. The Ballroom renovation reportedly costs a whopping $300 million and is said to be funded by private donors. After the viral demolition pictures made it to the Internet, netizens have been debating if taxpayers’ money being is used for the same.

There have also been many arguments about Trump’s previous stance that the White House won’t undergo drastic changes. However, the viral demolition pictures presented a totally different case.

Massive trolling notwithstanding, a proud Trump boasted about being the “first President to finally get this much-needed project underway” and claimed that “zero cost to the American Taxpayer” was involved in the project. He went as far as claiming that “for more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits.”

Addressing the American taxpayers, Trump claimed in his post that the project is “being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”

Trump’s family, friends and aides have been uniting to defend his controversial dream Ballroom project. Recently, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the backlash that the Trump administration received for the White House demolition. Calling the outrage “fake,” she said, “I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now because nearly every single President who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

In addition to that, Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr also posted a series of tweets slamming Hillary Clinton, to defend the White House demolition. Trump Jr. reminded Hillary of her 2001 silverware scandal, writing, “Says the woman that literally had to return the furniture and silverware that she stole from The White House on the way out. Hey, Crooked, you may want to sit this one out.”

Meanwhile, Eric Trump’s X post calling out Hillary was with reference to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, after which Hillary and Bill Clinton failed to improve the conditions of the locals. “The ballroom will be spectacular… unlike your work in Haiti,” Eric Trump wrote on X.