Inside Donald and Melania Trump’s Marriage: Rumors, Reality, and a New Documentary

Melania Trump and Donald Trump, who have been married for over 20 years now, often find their relationship under scrutiny. Every month, rumors of the couple’s alleged divorce also surface in the news. However, the United States President and the First Lady have dismissed the rumors on several occasions.

Among the big bombshell revelations was one from Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff, who told The Daily Beast podcast that “they clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage… they are separated.”

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s divorce rumours resurfaced after the First Lady was skipping a lot of public events, especially after Trump’s second term as a President began. The couple shut the divorce rumors, courtesy their repeated public appearances together.

Melania was Donald Trump’s plus one during his UK tour as well. Multiple reports even stated that the couple were reportedly staying in separate suites at Windsor Castle during their state visit to the U.K.

Donald Trump attends a state dinner in the UK pic.twitter.com/0Gspkd1RvX — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 17, 2025

During an interview last month, Donald Trump’s son Eric (with Donald Trump’s late former wife Ivana Trump), claimed that the Democrats once tried to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump divorced. Eric Trump talked about the 2022 incident when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago and how it affected Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship.

“They raided his home. They raided Mar-a-Lago. They tried to get him divorced; they tried to separate our family. They tried to go after our employees. They attacked us. They tried to bankrupt our company,” Eric Trump revealed in an interview with Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt in September.

On the work front, Melania Trump awaits the release of her documentary, titled MELANIA. It is slated for a January 30 release next year in the U.S. Per Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary will chronicle the life of the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, titled “MELANIA,” will be released exclusively in theaters on January 30, 2026 in the U.S. and select territories overseas, Amazon MGM Studios announced. The feature film follows the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to… pic.twitter.com/7SORPqT4Hm — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 9, 2025

In one of her interviews, Melania Trump spoke about her marriage to Donald Trump and how he is as a father to their kid Barron. “To be with a man as my husband … you need to have a very independent life. I just don’t have the time … to spend with my children and my wife.” To support that, the First Lady said, “My husband is traveling… Barron needs somebody as a parent, so I am with him all the time.”

Melania, a Slovenian model, began her career in New York in the Nineties. She met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

Before Melania, Donald Trump was married to model Marla Maples, with whom he has a daughter Tiffany Trump. Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump are Donald Trump and his first wife, late Ivana Trump’s children. Melania and Donald Trump are parents to 19-year-old Barron.