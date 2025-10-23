“She Stole from The White House” – Trump Jr. Reminds Hillary of Silverware Scandal, Defends Renovation

Leave it to the Trump siblings to step up in the defense of their father Donald Trump, both in newsrooms as well as online. Trump Jr. shared a post on X, slamming Hilary Clinton. Eric Trump, followed in Trump Jr.’s footsteps to take a swipe at Hillary Clinton on X.

It began earlier this week when Hillary Clinton shared photos of the White House East Wing demolition for the construction of Donald Trump’s $250 million dream project – the White House Ballroom. “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Hillary captioned the X post.

Trump Jr. decided to defend his father’s Ballroom project by taking a dig at Hillary Clinton and her 2001 silverware scandal. He wrote, “Says the woman that literally had to return the furniture and silverware that she stole from The White House on the way out. Hey Crooked, you may want to sit this one out.”

Says the woman that literally had to return the furniture and silverware that she stole from The White House on the way out. Hey Crooked, you may want to sit this one out! https://t.co/IkrDxuPT7f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 22, 2025

A brief memory refresher incoming: Back in 2001, the Clintons were involved in a very public controversy, as a part of which they reportedly took an estimated $28,000 in White House furnishings that was funded by donors and reportedly gave $86,000 to the federal government for other gifts.

“Gifts did not leave the White House without the approval of the White House usher’s and curator’s offices,” the Clintons said in a statement the same year, per Fox News.

“Of course, if the White House now determines that a cataloging error occurred … any item in question will be returned. All of these items were considered gifts to us. That’s what the permanent record of the White House showed…But if there is a different intent, we will certainly honor the intention of the donor,” Hillary Clinton was quoted as saying post the furniture controversy of 2001.

While Trump Jr. stuck to slamming the Clintons about the silverware and furniture controversy, the other Trump brother, Eric, decided to remind Hillary of her Haiti controversy. Eric Trump also reacted to Hillary’s post on X and commented, “The ballroom will be spectacular… unlike your work in Haiti.”

Eric Trump’s comment was made with reference to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, after which Hillary and Bill Clinton failed to improve the conditions of the locals. The couple’s collective foundation, the Clinton Foundation, had raised substantial funds for Haiti. However, it was alleged by critics mostly that funds went to other projects, leading to a limited contribution to the original cause.

The ballroom will be spectacular… unlike your work in Haiti. https://t.co/D8SNvZULRA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 21, 2025

In addition to the Trump siblings, Senator Ted Cruz also highlighted Hillary Clinton’s past controversies. “At least he didn’t steal the silverware,” he tweeted.

Despite the online flak that has emerged after the demolition photos of the White House East Wing went viral, Trump and his administration continue to boast about the Ballroom reconstruction. The White House recently shared a picture of Donald Trump and captioned it on X, “The finest ballroom ever built. We’re doing it NO COST to the country… in order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure.” – President Trump”

THE FINEST BALLROOM EVER BUILT! “We’re doing it NO COST to the country… in order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure.” – President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5puxoB2HZS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2025

Meanwhile, press secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended Trump over the controversial White House demolition. Karoline Leavitt, in a wild claim, called the outrage over the demolition “fake.” She said, “I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now because nearly every single President who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

“He has done it his entire life, his entire career. Construction is a process; at the end, the East Wing, which is an entirely separate structure from the executive mansion you see behind me, will be more modern and beautiful than ever,” Leavitt added.