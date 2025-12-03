Donald Trump Was Tired and Sleepy at the Cabinet Meeting – Even Forgot What Week It Was

Donald Trump‘s most recent appearance during the Tuesday cabinet meeting has sparked controversy about his cognitive decline. He was drowsy and exhausted during the meeting. But what surprised most people is that he did not know which week it was.

People noticed he had more fatigue than normal clearly visible to the viewers as the meeting was televised. He said, “And I just want to wish everybody a great holiday week.” His wishes do not make sense since Thanksgiving weekend is over and Christmas is a few weeks away.

He has ample time to wish everyone for Christmas. So it’s clear that he was confused about what time it was since he could not stay mentally present in the meeting. He was also seen closing his eyes for a long period of time and leaning back to sleep.

His late night rage tweets and sending out 100’s of vile posts in the middle of the night, are taking a toll on this old, corrupt, demented psychopath. He is seen falling asleep frequently during important meetings and events. He is unfit to be President.https://t.co/56oZIxsm5r pic.twitter.com/4Kn50YwgHI — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) December 3, 2025



This isn’t the first time he has been sleepy during a public event, but his exhaustion was hard to ignore during the meeting. One user commented, “Just because your brain’s always off doesn’t mean the rest of us are on holiday.”

The third one chimed in, “That was LAST WEEK. Does he not remember that he pardoned some turkeys last week and then took a longer-than-usual golf holiday?” The 79-year-old’s eyelids seemed barely open during the meeting while cabinet members were giving their presentations.

It is a known fact that Trump barely sleeps at night when he’s posting Truth Social rants. Despite the major health speculations, he has denied that, saying he’s “sharper than I was 25 years ago.” He even spoke about himself in third person, “Trump is sharp, but they’re not sharp.”

I’m so tired of the MAGA saying Biden was asleep on the beach…why yes, he was. That was on the weekends and his relaxation time. Trump is falling asleep during important meetings, including his own cabinet meetings. Where’s the media on this? pic.twitter.com/DWpe8juaE4 — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) December 3, 2025



In another update from columnist and reporter Michael Wolff, who has written books on Donald Trump, a White House insider claimed Trump has forgotten who he is. The context was his meeting with Zohran Mamdani, where he appeared to be soft and smitten by the New York mayoral elect.

The insider revealed, “Nobody expected that. This was not the script.” Trump was not his usual self during the meeting. He had even criticized Mamdani before the meeting, but was agreeable when the two met. This caused a meltdown among MAGA supporters and many White House insiders.