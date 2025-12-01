News

White House Insider Drops Chilling Warning – Claims Donald Trump is Forgetting Who He Is

Published on: December 1, 2025 at 11:36 AM ET

People have been calling Trump senile for a long time.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Donald Trump losing grip on reality.
President Donald Trump may be closer to losing his sense of self due to cognitive decline. (Image Source: Gage Skidmore/ flickr)

Columnist and reporter Michael Wolff, who has written books on Donald Trump, revealed a White House insider’s views on how the president is appearing unlike himself. Wolff appeared on the ‘Inside Trump’s Head’ podcast and mentioned what the White House source revealed.

Staff members are reportedly concerned about his memory and behavior. The anonymous insider said the recent meeting with Zohran Mamdani was met with concern since Trump was not his usual self. He was soft, and that raised many questions.

Wolff added, “I said, well, what was everybody’s reaction to this? Nobody expected that. This was not the script.” He further added how it all was concerning. Earlier, Trump had called Mamdani a communist and slammed him online repeatedly over his ideology.


Trump’s unusually mild tone in the meeting seemed like a cry for help. Or it could have also been Mamdani’s charm and goal towards making New York better for the citizens. Wolff revealed, “This person I spoke to said — this wasn’t just losing the plot, this was like a different guy. The look in his eyes was crazy.”

The source also mentioned that Trump wants to be the “big guy” and send a “dominant message” when he is in the Oval Office. But this time, he did nothing like that. Even right before the meeting, Trump had hinted towards the showdown with Mamdani and how he could make a spectacle out of him.


But Wolff added, “The indication is that something had happened here, there was some really alarming mood swing.” The podcast host asked him if he had a stroke, and Wolff replied, “This was certainly the suggestion,” further quoting the White House insider, “Literally, the only explanation is that the guy forgot who he is. It gives you a 25th Amendment shiver.”

Trump’s videos, in which he sleeps during public appearances, have gone viral. One user commented, “He looks terrible. The old man headed to the nursing home.” Another posted, “His day doesn’t even start till late afternoon.” Trump called Biden sleepy Joe, a user drew a parallel and commented, ” Sleepy Don.” MAGA supporters did come to his rescue, commenting, “he does more in a day than most men in the USA.”

The second one posted, “One moment of sleepiness, and you post this? What a stupid take. Well, if you worked half as much as he did, you’d be sleepy too. Honestly, I’m amazed at how much energy he has at his age, but you wouldn’t know anything about that, right?”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *