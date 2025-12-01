White House Insider Drops Chilling Warning – Claims Donald Trump is Forgetting Who He Is

Columnist and reporter Michael Wolff, who has written books on Donald Trump, revealed a White House insider’s views on how the president is appearing unlike himself. Wolff appeared on the ‘Inside Trump’s Head’ podcast and mentioned what the White House source revealed.

Staff members are reportedly concerned about his memory and behavior. The anonymous insider said the recent meeting with Zohran Mamdani was met with concern since Trump was not his usual self. He was soft, and that raised many questions.

Wolff added, “I said, well, what was everybody’s reaction to this? Nobody expected that. This was not the script.” He further added how it all was concerning. Earlier, Trump had called Mamdani a communist and slammed him online repeatedly over his ideology.

Remember when he mocked everyone else for being “low energy”? Look at him now. Nodding off, slurring, and cutting his days short because he cannot keep up. The myth of unstoppable Trump is long gone. pic.twitter.com/jUco30UyrF — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 27, 2025



Trump’s unusually mild tone in the meeting seemed like a cry for help. Or it could have also been Mamdani’s charm and goal towards making New York better for the citizens. Wolff revealed, “This person I spoke to said — this wasn’t just losing the plot, this was like a different guy. The look in his eyes was crazy.”

The source also mentioned that Trump wants to be the “big guy” and send a “dominant message” when he is in the Oval Office. But this time, he did nothing like that. Even right before the meeting, Trump had hinted towards the showdown with Mamdani and how he could make a spectacle out of him.

Trump is posting photos of his love fest with Mamdani while MAGA is melting down online over the meeting. It’s just too funny. The Republicans are in complete shambles! pic.twitter.com/CY5a0ioJQl — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 22, 2025



But Wolff added, “The indication is that something had happened here, there was some really alarming mood swing.” The podcast host asked him if he had a stroke, and Wolff replied, “This was certainly the suggestion,” further quoting the White House insider, “Literally, the only explanation is that the guy forgot who he is. It gives you a 25th Amendment shiver.”

Trump’s videos, in which he sleeps during public appearances, have gone viral. One user commented, “He looks terrible. The old man headed to the nursing home.” Another posted, “His day doesn’t even start till late afternoon.” Trump called Biden sleepy Joe, a user drew a parallel and commented, ” Sleepy Don.” MAGA supporters did come to his rescue, commenting, “he does more in a day than most men in the USA.”

The second one posted, “One moment of sleepiness, and you post this? What a stupid take. Well, if you worked half as much as he did, you’d be sleepy too. Honestly, I’m amazed at how much energy he has at his age, but you wouldn’t know anything about that, right?”