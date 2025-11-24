The Mamdani Effect – Trump Took Style Inspiration from Zohran Mamdani and Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s meeting last week has been making headlines, and how even now. Trump was full of praise for the NYC mayor-elect during his briefing with the press. Now, the two have been occupying headline space for their similar outfit choices.

It started with a viral clip of Donald Trump interacting with the media recently. In the video, Trump is seen ditching his signature style – with suits and ties – and is dressed like Zohran Mamdani. The 34-year-old leader’s signature style is all about turtlenecks and blazers and Trump is seen donning one in the video.

An X user shared a clip on the social media platform, which features Trump dressed in a maroon turtleneck and a black blazer. Drawing a line from Trump’s new style to that of Mamdani’s signature one, the X user wrote, “He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up.”

He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up https://t.co/5vScvSvqrG — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 22, 2025

The Internet couldn’t help but notice the stark similarities in the two styles. “I gotta one up Mamdani charm offensive,” read a comment. “He’s tucking his chin flaps into his turtleneck like a muffin top in a pair of high-waisted jeans,” read another one. Another user added, “Man woke up and said, make drip great again.”

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section. “That fit, though iconic in a very confusing way,” a netizen commented. Another one wrote, “Haha he got so impressed by Mamdani.” Another X user jokingly wrote, “Mamdani actually recommended this in his meeting with Trump.”

The picture that originally started the conversation was this one. The post featured a picture collage of a recent photograph of Trump, juxtaposed with a relatively old click of Mamdani. The two can be seen twinning in the picture. However, the photo on the right is a tweaked version. The original click actually features Mamdani dressed in a grey turtleneck, not red.

BREAKING: Trump COPIES Mamdani’s outfit. Who wrote it BETTER? pic.twitter.com/n1HlmIz32G — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 23, 2025

Meanwhile, a section of the Internet went on to troll Trump. “Those colors don’t really look good with orange,” an X user wrote. “Sincerest form of flattery,” read a second comment. “Trump wants to look like a Socialist because he thinks he can save NY votes. Hey, Dozy Don, it isn’t going to work,” read a third.

Some netizens even dug out old pictures of Barack Obama and claimed that the former President pulled off that look first when he showed up at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony back in 2011.

After conducting his meeting with Mamdani last week, Trump said, “We’ve just had a great meeting—a really good, very productive meeting.” “We had a meeting today that actually surprised me. He wants to see no crime. He wants to see housing being built. He wants to see rents coming down. All things that I agree with,” Trump said on Friday.

The President was all praises for Mamdani, and he said, “I expect to be helping him, not hurting him — a big help, because I want New York City to be great. I think he wants to make it greater than ever before, and if he can, we’ll be out there cheering. I’ll be cheering for him.”

As for Mamdani, this is what he had to say about Trump post the meeting last week at the Oval Office, “I appreciated the time with the president. I appreciated your conversation. We are very clear about our positions and our views, and what I really appreciate about the president is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, of which there are many, but instead focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers.”