Trump Mocked for ‘Zohran Mamdani Cosplay’ After White House Sit-Down

President Donald Trump has seemingly drawn inspiration from NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani that too, following their meeting at the White House. If spoken on a political perspective, Trump and Mamdani are diametrically opposed foes, but their meeting on Friday, November 21 resulted a bit differently than what was expected.

Trump reportedly told Mamdani that it was ok to call him a despot and further said that he would even live in Mamdani’s NYC, and admitted that he agreed more than he expected. X users are saying that the President might be paying homage to the mayor-elect in multiple ways apart from words only

Find you somebody who looks at you like Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/yEQ9GeE7QY — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 21, 2025

Trump opened up to the press about the revamping of the presidential golf course at Andrews. Before boarding Marine One to head to Andrews, he told reporters, “We’re going to do some work there, as well as to other parts of the base.” “We’re doing some fix-up of the base, which it needs. We’re gonna try and reinstitute the golf courses. I’m meeting with the greatest Jack Nicklaus. He’s involved in trying to bring their recreational facility back.”

And talking about his multiple ways, people focused on Trump’s outfit. Trump‘s signature is a button-down with his suit; however, a red turtleneck top came in, switching up his usual style. And people were quick to figure out the resemblance to the high-neck tops Mamadani has been seen wearing.

“No way he’s out here doing Zohran Mamdani cosplay,” one user wrote. “It’s called “the Mamdani”. He’s dressed up for his crush. He’s all excited again,” another said. “he’s even dressing like him now lmao yesterday changed his life more than we know,” a third wrote. And all these have come up, following a day after the meeting. Reports also say that during the meeting, Trump quipped with Mamdani as the mayor-elect was faced with his claims of calling him a “despot” and a “fascist.”

Trump is posting photos of his love fest with Mamdani while MAGA is melting down online over the meeting. It’s just too funny. The Republicans are in complete shambles! pic.twitter.com/CY5a0ioJQl — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 22, 2025

The reporter asked, “Just days ago, you referred to Trump as a ‘despot’ and accused him of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract any of these remarks?” “We are both very clear on our positions and our views, and what I really appreciate about the president is our meeting focused not on places of disagreement but the shared purpose we have,” Mamdani responded.

And Trump didn’t hold back either and said, “I’ve been called much worse than a despot.” And as mentioned, the President has also claimed that he would live in Mamdani’s NYC despite the claims made earlier that he would reduce funding to the city if the 34-year-old won the election. In a response to a reporter’s question over this, he said, “Yeah, I would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely. ”