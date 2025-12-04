Doctor Raises Doubt About Trump’s Health Report, Says the Wrong Areas May Have Been Scanned

Donald Trump‘s doctor, Sean Barbabella, recently released his health reports after wild speculations. According to the report, the cardiovascular imaging is normal, and he does not have any arterial narrowing that would impair blood flow. Additionally, no abnormalities in the vessels have been found.

The doctor also added, “The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.” These normal health reports come amid various health speculations.

Oftentimes, Trump, as well as White House, has been accused of trying to cover up health drama by hiding his reports or releasing statements to suggest he’s in good shape. As for Trump’s abdominal imaging, Dr Barbabella stated it’s normal while all organs are in good health.

Trump got another fake physical. It’s a stunning pile of lies and fabrications. “Advanced imaging” means brain scans like MRI or PET to track his dementia and meds. It doesn’t even mention “chronic venous insufficiency” which the WH claimed he had when his big ankles were… pic.twitter.com/l7gQfSQaOw — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) October 11, 2025



Despite the imaging evidence, medical experts have now weighed in with their insights. According to them, the reports do not give much detail about Trump’s health. Dr Jeff Foster, Medical Director at Manual, stated that the reports have limited findings.

Dr. Foster told the Irish Star, “The information provided gives a limited indication of cardiovascular health only. It doesn’t even give a measure of heart disease.” He said the MRI may provide information about heart size or failure, but it does not reveal any details about damaged or blocked arteries. He added, “You cannot see if he has high cholesterol, diabetes or even high blood pressure.”

“Most importantly, if the question is related to brain function and questions over competency, you have simply scanned the wrong area,” he added.

Recently, Trump was seen with two huge Band-Aids on his hand covering a bruise. Dr Barbabella said it’s due to aspirin therapy that he takes to maintain heart health at his age.

Not only is Trump’s regime unqualified for their jobs, so is his physician. Trump said he had “no idea” which part of his body the MRI had scanned. The White House released a letter from Trump’s physician about the results of “advanced imaging tests”

stating Trump is in… pic.twitter.com/RygA2lC43i — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) December 4, 2025



For the last few months, everyone has been speculating about the president’s health. The bruises on his hand, swollen ankles, and slurring speech have raised many health red flags.

Then there’s Trump dozing off in meetings and failing to remember his talking points. Since MAGA officials have confirmed that Trump barely sleeps at night, critics mock him for struggling to keep his eyes open during the day. Netizens also joke that his health might improve if he sleeps better instead of posting rants on Truth Social.