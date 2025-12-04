Politics

Doctor Raises Doubt About Trump’s Health Report, Says the Wrong Areas May Have Been Scanned

Published on: December 4, 2025 at 10:35 AM ET

The doctor revealed the reports did't go into much detail.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump heart health reports may have scanned the wrong area.
An expert doctor has revealed Donald Trump's health report may have missed important areas and results. (Image Source: WhiteHouse/X)

Donald Trump‘s doctor, Sean Barbabella, recently released his health reports after wild speculations. According to the report, the cardiovascular imaging is normal, and he does not have any arterial narrowing that would impair blood flow. Additionally, no abnormalities in the vessels have been found.

The doctor also added, “The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.” These normal health reports come amid various health speculations.

Oftentimes, Trump, as well as White House, has been accused of trying to cover up health drama by hiding his reports or releasing statements to suggest he’s in good shape. As for Trump’s abdominal imaging, Dr Barbabella stated it’s normal while all organs are in good health.


Despite the imaging evidence, medical experts have now weighed in with their insights. According to them, the reports do not give much detail about Trump’s health. Dr Jeff Foster, Medical Director at Manual, stated that the reports have limited findings. 

Dr. Foster told the Irish Star, “The information provided gives a limited indication of cardiovascular health only. It doesn’t even give a measure of heart disease.” He said the MRI may provide information about heart size or failure, but it does not reveal any details about damaged or blocked arteries. He added, “You cannot see if he has high cholesterol, diabetes or even high blood pressure.”

“Most importantly, if the question is related to brain function and questions over competency, you have simply scanned the wrong area,” he added.

Recently, Trump was seen with two huge Band-Aids on his hand covering a bruise. Dr Barbabella said it’s due to aspirin therapy that he takes to maintain heart health at his age.


For the last few months, everyone has been speculating about the president’s health. The bruises on his hand, swollen ankles, and slurring speech have raised many health red flags.

Then there’s Trump dozing off in meetings and failing to remember his talking points. Since MAGA officials have confirmed that Trump barely sleeps at night, critics mock him for struggling to keep his eyes open during the day. Netizens also joke that his health might improve if he sleeps better instead of posting rants on Truth Social.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *