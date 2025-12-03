Donald Trump’s Mockery of Former President Backfires as He Nods Off During Crucial Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump has been in the news constantly for his blunt remarks and casual insults aimed at Democrat leaders and representatives. However, it’s not something new; the 79-year-old has also previously mocked many political leaders and said inappropriate things about them on Truth Social and in public speeches.

A viral video has resurfaced showing President Trump mocking former President Joe Biden for dozing off during public appearances, boasting that he would “never” be caught sleeping on camera. The footage gained renewed attention on social media after Trump himself appeared to doze off during the cabinet meeting on December 2, 2025.

According to The Irish Star, multiple photos and video clips captured the president with his eyes closed, and his speech appeared sluggish and tired when he did speak. In the 2024 recording, Trump seemingly complimented Biden in a backhanded way, saying, “He has one ability I don’t have: he sleeps. He can sleep.” Trump added.

And right on cue, there’s Trump falling asleep during his own cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/MmAQafVFBD — lindsay 🙈🏳️‍🌈 (@virtueemoir29) December 2, 2025

“He can fall asleep while on camera. He can lie down, and in minutes, he’s stone-cold out, and he’s got cameras on him because he’s the president. You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera.” The irony here is that Trump often calls Joe Biden “sleepy Joe”, though clips online show Trump seeming to doze off during key appearances.

For instance, during Donald and Melania Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom in September, King Charles and Queen Camila welcomed the First couple. Then Charles delivered his welcome speech in honor of the president. However, Trump appeared to have accidentally fallen asleep during the speech.

The List claimed that his eyes were closed and his head was bowed down as the moment was captured on camera. Netizens claimed that POTUS looked worn out and noticeably pale.

Trump was literally slumped over asleep during this conference. No wonder they keeping on doing 6 month brain scans. pic.twitter.com/HUfcnISwjh — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 7, 2025

Even though he was greeted with enthusiasm and served some delicious items, he was low on energy. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed concerns, asserting that Trump had been “listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting.”

Both civilians and leaders in the Senate have questioned the Trump administration’s transparency regarding Donald Trump’s health diagnosis and results. A few months ago, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) along with possible signs of developing knock knees.

These results came after a July 2025 photo showed unusual swelling around his ankles and blue bruises on his hands, which his team tried to cover up with concealer desperately.

Karoline Leavitt explained during a press conference, attributing it to “tissue damage from consistent handshakes.” In addition, swollen ankles can occur due to long hours of standing. She said that tests also showed “normal cardiac structure and function,” and “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

In October, Trump also underwent an advanced MRI scan, which he claimed was a part of his second comprehensive health checkup after April 2025. Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and medical analyst who leads health content for the Meidas Touch Network, claimed that his results are “nonsensical,” even though Trump himself assured that the reports were “perfect.”

Furthermore, additional concerns about Trump’s cognitive decline have also resurfaced after he made several verbal slip-ups and and appeared to ramble in a way critics described as incoherent during important speeches with world leaders over the last few months.

Psychologists like John Gartner (he was the one who claimed Trump’s word mixups and linguistic slips are known as phonemic paraphasia, and are not ordinary aging mistakes but signs of neurological decline).

Dr. John Gartner is a psychotherapist and teacher specializing in treating borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder and depression. He studied Donald Trump and his personality issues for years. He speaks the truth when he says the mainstream media has sanewashed… pic.twitter.com/bX9M1q91A7 — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) May 7, 2025

It is to be noted that Trump had made around 1,688 appearances within the first ten months of his first term. However, in his second term, the number has come down to 1,029; meanwhile, during a press conference focusing on the effects of obesity on one’s health and energy, the 79-year-old was seen sitting with his eyes closed.

Yet, He mocked Joe Biden’s pardon ceremony, took a jab at Illinois governor JB Pritzker as he mocked his weight, and called him “a big fat slob” at the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony speech.

he drew backlash after calling female reporters ‘stupid’ and ‘piggy’ during interviews as he was asked questions about the 20-year-old National Guard who died, followed by his stance on the viral Epstein files controversy.