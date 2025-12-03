Trump Accuses Democrats of ‘Affordability Scam’ — But Costs Continue Rising Under His Watch

Donald Trump is America’s knight in shining armor, or at least that’s what he thinks. The President blasted Democrats who ran the country before him for allegedly pushing the country’s economy to a historically high inflation rate. He went on to claim that he is now reversing the damage that the Democrats did during their stint.

“The word affordability is a Democrat scam,” the 79-year-old declared in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “They say it, and then they go into the next subject, and everyone thinks, ‘oh, they had lower prices,’” he added.

Trump alleged that inflation was at a historical high during the Biden administration. He then went on to claim that his own administration has managed to stop the inflation in “its tracks” since January.

TRUMP: “The word ‘affordability’ is a Democrat scam.” “They say it, and then they go on to the next subject, and everyone thinks ‘oh, they had lower prices’ — No.” “They had the worse inflation in the history of our country. pic.twitter.com/FFkVRaX6dk — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2025

He admitted that “there is still more to do” while promising that inflation would go down even further during his time as President. Trump hinted at lowering gas prices and mortgage rates. During the same meeting, he promised to decrease the prices of food items like eggs.

This isn’t the first time the President has shifted the blame to the former administration. He has been a harsh critic of the alleged damage that the Biden administration has done while taking credit for reversing it.

On the other hand, economists and critics alike have criticized the President for making matters worse with his high tariffs. In June 2022, inflation reached its highest level of the year, with a 9.1% surge reported as the country suffered the after-effects of the pandemic.

The high rates were attributed to the “supply chain disruptions and stimulus spending by the federal government,” according to a report by Fox Business. The inflation rates have fallen in the years that have followed, but still remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Interestingly, despite the President’s attack on the former administration, the inflation rates have risen in the past few months. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation was at 3% when Trump took office in January.

Inflation hit a 2.3% in April, which was the lowest it’s been since March 2021. The Trump administration’s victory was short-lived as the rate boomeranged right back in September to 3%.

Trump, the Con Man in Chief, is calling the affordability crisis a “con job by Democrats”. Here’s the problem: everyone feels it. He’s telling people to ignore their own lived experience. If you voted for Trump to bring down costs, you cannot pretend this is not happening. pic.twitter.com/LopazpIqlh — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 16, 2025

Official data reveals that the high inflation rates can be attributed to Trump’s aggressive tariff policies. A Fox News ppoll revealed that 76% of poll-takers rated the national economic conditions to be “not so good” or “poor.”

While the President continues to criticize the high inflation rates that the country faced during the former President’s stint, people are losing faith in his ability to bring it under control. The current state of the nation’s economy hints at the urgent need.

It’s high time the President started living up to the phrase ‘Let bygones be bygones’ and put his efforts towards working on fulfilling the promises he made to his voters.