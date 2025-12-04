Ilhan Omar, Accused of Marrying Her Brother, Hits Back at ‘Creepy’ Donald Trump in Viral Comeback

Donald Trump is doubling down on the claim that Ilhan Omar married her brother. The President has often targeted the Democratic representative by bringing up her faith and even her ethnicity. Omar’s response to the President’s claim is now drawing attention.

Ilhan Omar, a 43-year-old congresswoman, has had to continuously defend against Trump’s viral claim. For a while now, he has repeatedly accused Omar of marrying her own brother. This claim is one of the many racist remarks he has made towards the Minnesota representative.

TRUMP: “Our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad.. We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.” “Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘let’s go,… pic.twitter.com/fmH2t3Q2gp — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2025

Omar, on the other hand, has had to deal with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim attacks throughout her political career. She has been a part of a group of Democrats called “the Squad.” The group is well-known for openly criticizing Trump and his administration.

The President’s most recent jab at the congresswoman came during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. Trump took the opportunity to criticize Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and claimed that he had failed in handling the Somali population in his state.

The 79-year-old claimed that the Governor had done nothing while the Somali immigrant population “ripped off” the state. He then went on to say that Omar was “impotent” and a “real terrible person.”

The Minnesota rep took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a clip of the President’s comments and claimed that he had a strange obsession with her. “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs,” she penned in the post.

The Rapid Response 47 White House team replied to that post with the claim that Trump has been trying to pursue for so long. “Why did you marry your brother?” the official account questioned.

Why did you marry your brother? https://t.co/40wnB0DLnk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 3, 2025

The congresswoman denied the claim yet again and slammed the president in the response. “I didn’t, but is your President a p—phile?” Omar’s reply read. The post has since gone viral and has amassed more than 11 million views.

The remark comes in light of the President’s past association with convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has been continuously grilled after his name appeared in the Epstein files several times.

Critics have questioned the President for his ties with the disgraced financier, while he has repeatedly claimed that he cut off ties with the billionaire long before he even died.

This isn’t the first time Trump has attacked the Minnesota representative. His last noteworthy jab came in a Thanksgiving rant. “Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her ‘swaddling hijab’ and who probably came into the U.S., illegally, in that you are not allowed to marry your brother,” the 79-year-old wrote.