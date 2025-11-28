Donald Trump Insults Tim Walz with Offensive Slur — He Fires Back with Epic Dig at Trump’s Health

Tim Walz fires back at Donald Trump after his insensitive remark. The President previously took to social media to pen a post in which he called the Minnesota Governor “retarded.” Here’s how Walz responded with a brief, four-word reply.

Trump penned a lengthy post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a message on Thanksgiving. He took the opportunity to call out Democrats and accused them of letting immigrants take over the country.

Donald Trump finally posts a Thanksgiving message — and uses it to call Governor Tim Walz “seriously retarded.” pic.twitter.com/vvrKs6J0O9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 28, 2025

He began the post by wishing “Great American Citizens” a Happy Thanksgiving. He then alleged that the same citizens are “nice enough” to let the country be “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at.”

He noted that Americans were letting all this slide for the sake of being “politically correct.” He then alleged that people were being “plain STUPID” when it came to immigration. The 79-year-old claimed that the country’s immigration population now stands at 53 million.

He alleged that most of the foreign population comes from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, and even drug cartels. The President said that criminals from Somalia who have entered America as refugees have taken over the state of Minnesota.

Trump then took a jab at the Governor of the state, which has sparked public outrage. “The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing.” He then blamed Walz’s inaction on “fear, incompetence, or both.”

The President’s use of a slur drew widespread criticism on social media. Walz joined in on the backlash with his own clapback. “Release the MRI results,” the Governor simply wrote in response.

Release the MRI results. https://t.co/v5iTvLwER9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 28, 2025

Walz seems to be referring to the MRI scan that the President underwent last month at the Walter Reed Medical Center. The results of the MRI were never really revealed to the public.

If you take Trump’s word for it, the visit went smoothly. He spoke to reporters on board Air Force One while declaring that he had gotten an MRI. “It was perfect,” he added. This prompted one of the reporters to ask if he knew what the doctors were specifically checking for.

Just comical if it wasn’t so sad. What a clown — Mike Cattermole (@Catters61) November 28, 2025

To which the President replied, saying that the members of the press could ask the doctor that. “Nobody has ever given you reports like I give you,” he added. Trump’s Thanksgiving post led social media users to call him out.

“Grandpa’s calling people names again,” one wrote. “Our leader, the great unifier and articulate writer, fostering a spirit of love and inclusion in a moving holiday message,” a second added sarcastically.