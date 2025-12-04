Trump’s Humiliating Nickname for Biden Backfires as His Own On-Camera Slip-Ups Pile Up

Donald Trump’s mockery of former President Joe Biden by giving him the nickname of ‘Sleepy Joe’ seems to have aged poorly. Trump himself is now consistently falling asleep at important meetings and conferences, leading to heightened concerns about his health, along with comparisons with Biden, whose zoning out in public had drawn severe criticism and trolling from Trump.

On Thursday, the U.S. President sat at a signing ceremony between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he appeared to doze off for a while. Previously, on Tuesday, Trump was shown with his eyes closed and resting his head on his hands during a cabinet meeting as members spoke about important issues.

Trump’s public dozing off moments have gained him the nickname of ‘President Napington’ from X users. Back in November, during an event at which Dr. Oz spoke about the relationship between obesity and tiredness, Trump was caught sleeping on camera. His eyes remained shut until a person behind him collapsed and had to be taken out of the room.

Trump’s sleepy moment on Thursday quickly caught netizens’ attention as one user commented on X, “He doesn’t look like he can make it through three more days, let alone three more years.” Another one commented with a picture of a sleepy-looking Trump, with the caption, “They call me Don Dozzy. The first in the history of our country.”

A third user listed the kind of excuses that the MAGA base comes up with whenever a video of Trump sleeping at important events becomes viral. They commented, “MAGA excuses: – He’s praying – He’s thinking – He works too much (he barely works 3 days per week) – He’s resting his eyes (I like this one) – He’s listening.”

Another one came up with a nickname, “Don Snoreleone…..The Nodfather!” One person highlighted Trump’s priorities at the moment, commenting, “At this point, he’s working harder in keeping his right hand covered and staying awake than he is on anything else.”

Given that the president is 79, showing signs of constant fatigue is not really unnatural. Moreover, Trump’s allies and aides have repeatedly mentioned that the President apparently sleeps very little and works nonstop. As people age, sleep becomes an important part of keeping the body healthy, and if Trump is really missing out on sleep, then it is only natural that he is falling asleep in the wrong places.

Trump dozes while Marco Rubio speaks to him directly next to him. Just insane optics. pic.twitter.com/P8gzEoui1D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Moreover, Trump’s health also doesn’t appear to be very good, though the President himself and his administration say otherwise. Not only did Trump need two official medical checkups within six months, but he also underwent an MRI, the reason behind which was initially not made clear.

Finally, on Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned that the MRI was done as a preventative measure to ensure that everything was checked and then added that the President was in “excellent” health. However, doctors have shown their skepticism about this explanation, as an MRI is not something that is typically done only when particular symptoms of certain diseases are present.

The president also recently boasted about his own health, saying that he felt sharper than he did 25 years ago. However, his words do not match his actions as he keeps dozing off during various meetings and conferences, and the moments keep getting captured on camera.