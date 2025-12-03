Trump Claims He’s Getting ‘Sharper’ With Old Age as Dementia Rumors Grow Following Multiple Red Flags

President Donald Trump’s health has been a consistent source of public concern, especially during his ongoing second term. Trump has, however, refused to admit that anything is wrong with him, despite public speculation about signs of fatigue and cognitive decline.

Trump’s administration has also maintained that the President is in the best of health and even released his MRI reports after much backlash.

In a press conference at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump talked about a number of things, including ICE, border patrolling, the unfortunate attack on the two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., and also went on rambling about his health.

While discussing how well he believes he has handled the border situation, Trump suddenly shifted his focus to Joe Biden and then started talking about his own health. He said, “You think they’d say, ‘Well, Trump’s done a great job in the border. This country is being destroyed by the border. But you always find something new. Like, is he in good health? Biden was great, but is Trump in good health?’”

He then added, “I sit here. I sit here. I do news four news conferences a day. I take questions from very intelligent lunatics. You people. And I always get I give the right answers. There’s never a scandal. There’s never a problem. I give you answers that solve your little problems. You go back and you can’t find anything, but you do you do stories about Biden was in wonderful health. The guy didn’t do a news conference for eight months. If I go one day, I had one day where I didn’t do a news conference. There’s something wrong with the president.”

He went to call the journalists who ask him these questions ‘crazy’ and added that he would definitely let them know if something was indeed wrong with him. He then claimed, “But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the hell knows? I took, by the way, I took my physical. I got all A’s, everything.”

Trump then said that the doctors had apparently asked him if he wanted to take the cognitive tests, which are very hard. He also mentioned that no president in history had ever taken it, but since he was so smart, he could take the test. He further added that he had told the doctors that he was not a stupid person and the results of the test proved the same as he aced the cognitive tests as well.

TRUMP: “I took my physical — I got all A’s.”

He went on, “I got every question right. And these are tough questions. These are questions that I would say 99% of the people that I’m talking to right now, meaning the people from the fake news would not do well in those exams. But I’m the only one that took it. I got every single question right.”

Trump’s rambling about his health does not paint a confident picture of how well he is actually doing. He has appeared to doze off in multiple previous meetings and even failed to recognize people standing next to him. His second official medical checkup also required him to have an MRI, but the reason for the test was only made clear on Monday.

However, based on Trump’s tendency to rant about unrelated things in press conferences, critics argue he may not be as healthy as he claims.