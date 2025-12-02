Donald Trump Dropped His ‘Perfect Health’ Report – Then Gavin Newsom Dropped This and Internet Went Wild

Gavin Newsom rolled his eyes at Donald Trump’s latest declaration of excellent health and turned it into a parody with his very own medical report. The California governor’s press office released a satirical “annual physical” written by the fictional Dr. Dolittle, who declared that Gavin Newsom is “the healthiest human (…) alive or recorded in medical history.”

After that, things got downright theatrical. The mock report also claimed Gavin Newsom’s bones are as dense as California redwoods, his heart rate is like a monk who has reached enlightenment, and his cardiovascular scans are “the best [he has] ever seen!” If Donald Trump’s health reports are boastful, Gavin Newsom took that energy, cranked it up, and blasted it across social media.

This isn’t Newsom’s first roasting of Trump, either, if you have been following his jabs. The trolling picked up after Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops into Los Angeles in June. Since then, the Governor Newsom Press Office account on X (formerly Twitter) has become a meme page of sorts, and the punchline is almost always the president. Newsom makes sure we are watching.

Summary of Governor Gavin C. Newsom’s Advanced Imaging Results pic.twitter.com/4LMLvmRG82 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 2, 2025

The timing was notable too, as the parody dropped just a few hours after the White House released details about Trump’s October MRI, which his physician said was “perfectly normal” and part of a comprehensive annual physical.

According to the memo, his cardiovascular and abdominal imaging showed no arterial narrowing, inflammation, or organ issues. Still, Trump was pretty fuzzy when speaking about the MRI, and told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had “no idea” what part of his body was even scanned, but the results were “perfect,” or so he was told for some unknown reason.

Then came Gavin Newsom with his mock press release as he parroted Trump’s usual Truth Social tone with lines such as, “Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings,” won’t even need “executive time,” and “is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa.” The trolling was over-the-top enough to start trending. Plus, by intentionally making the medical report ridiculous, Newsom also pointed to what critics have been pointing out as the performance aspect of health announcements in politics, because that’s when they become more about informing the people that they have a strong leader, even if that’s not true.

So Trump still has no idea what part of his body the MRI looked at, but the results were awesome, but he knows it wasn’t his brain because he aced a dementia test. WE NEED THOSE MRI RESULTS. pic.twitter.com/ETLsZlh32G — David Pakman (@dpakman) December 1, 2025

Governor Newsom’s Press Office account posts intentionally mimic the Trump-style language that includes cap callouts and clickbait phrasing, which is meant to go for virality. And it’s clearly working because MAGA loyalists are furious. Republican lawmakers have, for the same reason, been complaining that this isn’t governor-like behavior. Democrats, on the other hand, have been posting popcorn emojis in every thread. In the end, Newsom trends every time, for whatever that’s worth.

But do you think that discourse will be cheapened heading into 2028?

