Court Rules Trump’s DC Guard Deployment Unlawful, But Troops Stay for Now

President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard troops into Washington, D.C. has hit a major legal roadblock. According to the Courthouse News Service, a federal judge determined that the deployment was “unlawful” and that the president’s actions overstepped the bounds of his authority.

According to U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, the Trump administration deployed the National Guard troopsfor crime-deterrence without proper request from the city’s leadership and without satisfying the legal standards required. “The court finds that the district’s exercise of sovereign powers … is irreparably harmed by defendants’ actions in deploying the Guards,” the judge wrote in a 61-page judgment.

It’s a team effort at the National Guard, and we know how to have each other’s back. Commit to something bigger than yourself and gain fellow patriots you can trust: https://t.co/xCgTRN6rjS pic.twitter.com/Z9h9U2RET0 — National Guard (@NationalGuard) November 20, 2025

Still, the deployment isn’t ending today, according to NDTV. The judge stayed her own ruling until December 11, giving the administration time to appeal. That means the National Guard troops will stay in the capital for now, even though the legal opinion says they shouldn’t be there under current law.

Why is the National Guard in Washington D.C.? On August 11, President Trump declared a “crime emergency” for Washington, D.C., and federalized Guard units to assist law enforcement under his directive. But the capital is not a typical state, and Congress holds special power under the Home Rule Act to govern how troops can be used there. D.C. officials say Trump bypassed those protections.

🚨 #BREAKING: A US federal judge has blocked President Trump’s National Guard deployment in Washington DC, ruling that the order cannot proceed while legal challenges move forward. pic.twitter.com/vH9pOmqKqt — CEO Watchlist (@CeoWatchlist) November 20, 2025

D.C.’s Attorney General, Brian Schwalb, who sued the Trump administration, put it plainly. He stated, per ABC 33/40 News, “From the beginning, we made clear that the U.S. military should not be policing American citizens on American soil. Normalizing the use of military troops for domestic law enforcement sets a dangerous precedent … It is long past time to let the National Guard go home.

On the flip side, the White House says the National Guard deployment is lawful and needed. A Trump-spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, said the mission was highly successful operation in its attempts to stop violent crime in D.C.” and called the legal action a political stunt, reports NDTV.

BREAKING: A federal judge ruled that Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., was illegal, concluding he lacked the authority to send in troops “for the deterrence of crime.” pic.twitter.com/NBcXBXviEa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 20, 2025

She also said, “President Trump is well within his lawful authority to deploy National Guard in Washington D.C. to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement with specific tasks.”

The ruling and the case are very important because it could impact the president’s powers. Even though the troops stay for now, this ruling could change how presidents use the Guard on U.S. streets. This would especially be true if the judge’s decision is overturned on appeal.

BREAKING: A federal judge ruled that Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., was illegal, concluding he lacked the authority to send in troops “for the deterrence of crime.” pic.twitter.com/NBcXBXviEa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 20, 2025

The case is being closely watched because it raises bigger issues: How far can a president go by deploying military-style forces inside the country? What counts as “law enforcement” versus protecting federal property? And when do state or district rights limit federal power?

Some have noted that this is part of a broader push by the Trump administration, which has sent Guard troops to other cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland under similar logic. According to Politico, Legal experts say this decision could set precedent for all those cases.

The National Guard has a firm presence in Washington D.C. with roughly 2,000 people on duty. Earlier this week, it was also announced that more than 300 troops from will be deployed in the capital city for a 4-month stint starting in December.