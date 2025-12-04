Donald Trump Renames Peace Institute After Himself – Marco Rubio Cheers, Gavin Newsom Roasts

Donald Trump’s love for slapping his own name on buildings is not a new trait. He has publicly talked about his desire to get stadiums and other important buildings named after him. On Wednesday, the President got his way with the United States Institute of Peace as the new name revealed by The State Department showed that the building is now called “Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace.”

The announcement appeared on the State Department’s official X account. It mentioned, “This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come.”

Trump has had a feud with the organization since January. He had also signed an executive order this year, asking the congress-funded and independent institute to bring down its “statutory functions and associated personnel to the minimum presence and function required by law.”

This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/v7DgkoZphn — Department of State (@StateDept) December 3, 2025

Regarding the proceedings of the organization, there were multiple court hearings, firings, and standoff between FBI and Metropolitan Police at the behest of the then existing Department of Government Efficiency. However, now it is not really clear on what fields the institute can operate. The official website only mentions one line, saying, “The United States Institute of Peace is the nation’s independent, nonpartisan institute that supports the Executive Branch in resolving violent conflict abroad.”

Despite such a history with the organization, Trump has found it fitting to name it after himself. He is scheduled to be there to sign a peace deal between the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These two countries have been involved in some long running issues and Trump has already taken credit for stopping the “war” between them, and listing it as one of nine wars he asserts he has stopped.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio came forward with his support of renaming the institute. Taking to X, Rubio posted, “President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It’s time our State Department display that.”

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom found this to be another opportunity to pull off a sarcastic jab at Trump. The California Governor’s press office posted the picture of a building with the name, “KFC Institute for Veganism.” Since KFC is a well known brand that makes fried chicken, calling it a vegan institute is absurd. Newsom’s post hinted at the fact that all the brutality that the Trump administration has done under his authority, Calling him an ambassador of peace would be as ironic as calling KFC a vegan institute.

Besides the Institute of Peace, Trump has on his wishlist the new stadium where Washington Commanders of the NFL will be playing. He has plans of naming a White House ballroom after himself and back in August floated the idea of Trump/Kennedy Center on social media, including the building among other properties he wants named after himself.